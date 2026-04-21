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HomeCities‘Pulled My Saree, Touched My Thighs…’: Nashik TCS Victim Recounts Ordeal

‘Pulled My Saree, Touched My Thighs…’: Nashik TCS Victim Recounts Ordeal

One of the accused, Reza Menon, had given the Nashik TCS employee the nickname “Player” and would address her by that name in the office.

By : Namrata Dubey | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 12:03 PM (IST)

In the alleged religious conversion and harassment case at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik, the victim has shared disturbing details of her experience with the police. An FIR has been registered against nine people, including the main accused, and eight arrests have been made so far.

According to the victim, the accused frequently made objectionable remarks about Hindu deities. She said they would ask questions like, “Is Mahadev really a god? Is Ganesh truly Mahadev’s son?” and made inappropriate comments about Goddess Parvati and other Hindu beliefs.

The victim revealed that one of the accused, Reza Menon, had given her the nickname “Player” and would address her by that name in the office. “Whenever I came to work, he would say things like, ‘What’s going on, Player? Can’t handle your work? If you have any problem, just tell me,’” she told the police.

Nashik TCS Victim Speaks Up

She further alleged that in March this year, on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Reza pulled her saree. “I was wearing a saree and walking through the lobby near the pantry when I felt someone tug at my pallu. When I turned back, I saw my pallu in Reza’s hand. I immediately pulled it back, and he looked at me inappropriately and smiled,” she said.

The victim also accused another employee, Asif Ansari, of repeated harassment. She told police that he would deliberately come and sit close to her, even when there were no vacant seats, and try to hold her hand or touch her inappropriately. “He would pass vulgar comments, once saying, ‘You have a zero figure,’” she added.

Despite repeatedly objecting, the harassment allegedly continued and was later extended online. The victim said Asif started following her on Instagram, after which she blocked him. “He then asked how he could contact me. I told him to speak to me only in the office,” she said.

Accused Message Woman On LinkedIn

According to her statement, he later messaged her on LinkedIn as well, but she ignored him there too. She also alleged that Asif made objectionable comments about Hindu deities and threatened her with consequences at work when she objected.

Statements from victims in the Nashik TCS case have revealed several shocking details. Women employees working as associates at the Nashik unit were allegedly subjected to remarks like “Player” and “zero figure,” along with inappropriate comments about religion.

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Published at : 21 Apr 2026 12:03 PM (IST)
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MAHARASHTRA NEWS Nashik TCS Nashik TCS Conversion Nashik TCS Controversy
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