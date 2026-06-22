Pre-Monsoon Showers Drench Mumbai; IMD Issues Orange Alert For Intense Rain, Thunderstorms

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mumbai woke to widespread pre-monsoon showers and thunderstorms.

IMD issued orange alert for intense weather conditions.

Delayed southwest monsoon expected soon, conditions favorable for advancement.

Mumbai woke up to widespread pre-monsoon showers and thunderstorms on Monday, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an orange alert for intense rainfall, lightning and gusty winds, even as the city awaits the arrival of the southwest monsoon after an unusual delay.



The rainfall, accompanied by thunder and lightning in some areas, brought respite from the prevailing heat and humidity even as authorities cautioned residents about worsening weather conditions.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Rain lashes parts of Mumbai; visuals from Eastern Express Highway.



Mumbai and surrounding areas are witnessing pre-monsoon showers with lightning and thunderstorms. The monsoon onset in Mumbai is expected later today or tomorrow. The IMD will announce the… pic.twitter.com/0Dlxm3R8Bu June 22, 2026

IMD Issues Orange Alert

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), citing an IMD nowcast warning, said thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, moderate to intense spells of rain and winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph were likely at isolated locations across Mumbai.

The weather department advised residents to remain cautious during periods of heavy rainfall and thunderstorm activity.

According to the IMD, conditions remain favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance further over Maharashtra and neighbouring regions in the coming days.

Heavy Showers Lash Several Areas

Rainfall activity intensified across multiple parts of Mumbai on Monday morning, reducing visibility and affecting traffic movement at some locations.

While some pockets reported waterlogging, no major rain-related incidents were reported and public transport services continued to operate normally.

Data released by the BMC showed that the island city recorded an average rainfall of 17 mm between 6 am and 7 am, while the western suburbs received 10 mm during the same period. The eastern suburbs recorded negligible rainfall.

Among the areas receiving the highest rainfall, Savitribai Phule BMC School at Worli Naka recorded 61 mm within an hour. Prabhadevi registered 58 mm, while Adarsh Nagar School in Worli and Malabar Hill received 44 mm each. Worli Fire Station recorded 42 mm and Parel received 41 mm.

In the western suburbs, Pali Chimbai School and Supari Tank BMC School in Bandra recorded 70 mm of rainfall each. Khar received 30 mm, Bandra Fire Station recorded 28 mm and Juhu registered 25 mm.

Monsoon Onset Expected Soon

The southwest monsoon, which typically reaches Mumbai around June 10, has been delayed this year after its advance stalled due to unfavourable weather conditions.

According to officials, the monsoon could arrive in Mumbai later on Monday or by Tuesday, subject to all meteorological criteria for onset being fulfilled.

The IMD said weather conditions were favourable for the monsoon to advance further into additional parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and Chhattisgarh around June 23.

Rainfall Activity Likely To Intensify

The weather department has forecast isolated to scattered rainfall over Konkan and Goa through June 22, with precipitation expected to become more widespread between June 23 and June 27.

It also predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, across Konkan and Goa as well as parts of Marathwada between June 22 and June 25.

Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated locations across Konkan and Goa during the same period.

While western India braces for increased rainfall activity, the IMD has also warned that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions may persist over Vidarbha, eastern Madhya Pradesh and eastern Uttar Pradesh for the next four to five days, with heatwave conditions also expected in parts of Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.