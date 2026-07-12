US-Iran War: One Killed, Two Injured In Fresh Washington Strikes On Tehran

US forces targeted Iranian missile systems, air defense installations, and small speedboats operated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. These strikes occurred around the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.
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US-Iran War: Telecom Worker Killed, Two Injured In Fresh Washington Strikes On Tehran
US struck Iranian military targets around the Strait of Hormuz as Iran retaliated with attacks across Gulf nations. Projectiles hit Qeshm Island, while an Iranian telecom worker was killed.
- US forces struck Iranian military assets near Strait of Hormuz.
- Iranian island Qeshm hit; one killed, two injured.
- Escalation raises concerns for diplomacy and global oil markets.
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BREAKING: Trump Ally Lindsey Graham Dies Suddenly After Kyiv Visit, Questions Rise Over Death
Frequently Asked Questions
What did US forces target in recent strikes?
Where did Iran report new strikes and casualties?
Iran reported that projectiles struck Qeshm Island, Bandar Abbas, and Hajiabad, targeting military facilities. A telecom worker was also killed and two colleagues injured in Hormozgan province.
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