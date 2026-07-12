US-Iran War: One Killed, Two Injured In Fresh Washington Strikes On Tehran

Hostilities between the United States and Iran intensified on Sunday, with US forces carrying out fresh strikes on Iranian military assets around the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, while Tehran expanded its retaliatory attacks across the Gulf region.

According to Axios, citing a senior US official, American forces targeted Iranian missile systems, air defence installations and small speedboats operated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) at multiple locations around the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran Reports Fresh Strikes On Qeshm Island

Iranian state media reported that between 10 and 11 projectiles struck Qeshm Island, located in the Strait of Hormuz, on Sunday afternoon.

Hossein Amir Teymouri, the governor of Qeshm township, told the state-run IRNA news agency that all the projectiles targeted military facilities and that no casualties had been reported.

Explosions were also reported in the port city of Bandar Abbas and the inland city of Hajiabad, according to IRNA.

Telecom Worker Killed In Hormozgan

In a separate incident, Iranian state media said an employee of the Mobile Communications Company of Iran was killed during strikes in the southern province of Hormozgan.

According to IRNA, the employee was carrying out official duties in Farur, Bandar Lengeh, when the attack occurred. Two of his colleagues were also injured.

Iran Expands Retaliatory Attacks

Iran widened its military response following Saturday's US strikes, launching attacks towards several Gulf countries, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan and Oman.

The escalation comes as Tehran and Washington are nearly halfway through a 60-day interim agreement aimed at negotiating a permanent end to the conflict. However, the latest military exchanges have raised fresh concerns over the future of the diplomatic process.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical global maritime chokepoint through which nearly one-fifth of the world's oil supplies pass, making the renewed fighting a significant concern for international energy markets and regional security.