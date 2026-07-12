India Mourns Former Qatar Emir Sheikh Hamad, PM Modi Calls Him 'Visionary Leader'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India observed national mourning for former Qatar Emir Sheikh Hamad.

PM Modi lauded his visionary leadership, strengthening India-Qatar relations.

He ruled Qatar 1995-2013, overseeing socio-economic development.

New Delhi: India declared a one-day national mourning on Monday as a mark of respect for former Emir of Qatar Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani with Prime Minister Narendra Modi describing him as a "visionary leader".

Sheikh Hamad, known as Father Emir of Qatar, passed away this morning at the age of 74. He ruled Qatar from 1995 to 2013, and is credited with ushering in socio-economic development in the energy-rich Gulf nation.

He also played a key role in deepening India-Qatar relations.

"We feel profound sadness at the death of the Father Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani," PM Modi said on social media.

"He was a visionary leader who guided Qatar to great levels of development and prosperity. We also remember him as a true friend whom I had the honour of meeting during my last visit to Qatar in February 2024," he said.

The prime minister extended his "sincerest condolences" to the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and to the royal family and the Qatari people on the demise of Sheikh Hamad.

In 2013, Sheikh Hamad handed over power to his son Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the current Emir of Qatar.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the government declared one-day national mourning on Monday as a mark of respect for Sheikh Hamad.

"The national flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of mourning throughout India on all buildings where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day," it said in a statement.

Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju is expected to visit Qatar "shortly" to convey condolences on behalf of the government of India to the State of Qatar, it said.

Qatar has already announced four-day-long public mourning for the late Father Emir.

Father Emir was a "great friend" of India and the number of Indians in Qatar grew substantially during his tenure as the Emir, people familiar with the ties between the two countries recalled.

As Emir, he visited India in 1999, 2005 and 2012. Besides official visits, he also paid a number of personal visits to India.

His fondness for India was also visible in his interactions with visiting Indian dignitaries, the last being that of PM Modi in February 2024. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had also met him in December 2020.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)