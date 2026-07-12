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English NewsCitiesTwisha Sharma Death Case: AIIMS Report Finds Skin Tissue On Gym Belt Matches Neck Injuries

Twisha Sharma Death Case: AIIMS Report Finds Skin Tissue On Gym Belt Matches Neck Injuries

The AIIMS Delhi medical board has submitted its court-ordered forensic report to the CBI in the Twisha Sharma death case. Meanwhile, ex-judge Giribala Singh and her son Samarth are in judicial custody.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 12 Jul 2026 12:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • AIIMS forensic report confirms ligature matched Twisha's neck injuries.
  • Report confirms gymnastics belt was actual ligature material.
  • AIIMS submitted confidential report to CBI per High Court.
  • High Court ordered second autopsy after family alleged lapses.

The AIIMS Delhi medical board that conducted a court-ordered second post-mortem on Twisha Sharma has submitted its final forensic report to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), confirming that skin tissue found on the alleged ligature material matched the injuries on the victim's neck, sources said.

The five-member medical board submitted its 11-page report in a sealed cover to the CBI on July 10, in compliance with directions issued by the Madhya Pradesh High Court. A compliance report has also been forwarded to the registrar general of the high court, sources added.

Report Confirms Ligature Evidence

According to sources familiar with the findings, laboratory and histopathological examinations detected skin tissue on the gymnastics belt allegedly used as the ligature, establishing a match with the ligature mark and injury pattern documented during the second post-mortem.

The findings resolve a key question in the investigation over whether the gymnastics belt, fitted with a metal ring, was the actual ligature used in the alleged hanging.

The detailed forensic opinion has not been made public as it was submitted to the CBI in a sealed cover under the high court's directions.

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Second Autopsy Ordered By High Court

The AIIMS board carried out the second post-mortem on May 24 after the Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered a fresh examination.

The court had intervened after the initial autopsy reportedly failed to establish whether the alleged ligature material matched the injuries, as the gymnastics belt had not been produced before the first medical board.

As part of its investigation, the AIIMS forensic team also visited the scene of the incident.

AIIMS Expert Says Opinion Based On Scientific Evaluation

Without disclosing the contents of the report, Dr Sudhir Gupta, Head of the Department of Forensic Medicine at AIIMS Delhi, said the board carried out an extensive scientific assessment before arriving at its conclusions.

"The medical board deliberated very minutely on the case from all possible angles, took into consideration all available national and international journals for almost one month before giving a detailed opinion with scientific justification. It is a crystal-clear opinion for the CBI and for the judiciary in the interest of truth and justice," Gupta said.

He declined to comment further, citing the court's directions that the report remain confidential.

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CBI Continues Investigation

According to the forwarding letter, the sealed forensic report was handed over to the CBI investigating officer, while the videography of the second post-mortem remains in the custody of the investigating agency.

Twisha Sharma, daughter-in-law of retired judge Giribala Singh, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on May 12.

Her family later approached the Madhya Pradesh High Court, alleging lapses in the initial investigation and post-mortem examination. The court subsequently ordered a second autopsy by AIIMS Delhi and transferred the investigation to the CBI.

The AIIMS forensic report is expected to form a key piece of scientific evidence in the agency's ongoing investigation.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the key finding of the AIIMS Delhi forensic report on Twisha Sharma?

The report confirms that skin tissue found on the alleged ligature material (a gymnastics belt) matched the injuries on Twisha Sharma's neck. This finding resolves a crucial question in the ongoing investigation.

Why was a second post-mortem examination ordered for Twisha Sharma?

The Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered a fresh examination after Twisha Sharma's family alleged lapses in the initial investigation. The first autopsy reportedly failed to establish whether the alleged ligature material matched the injuries.

Who is currently investigating the case of Twisha Sharma?

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating Twisha Sharma's case, to which the AIIMS forensic report was submitted. This report is expected to form a key piece of scientific evidence in their ongoing investigation.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 12 Jul 2026 12:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
AIIMS CBI Twisha Sharma Twisha Sharma Death Case Samarth Singh Giribala Singh
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