Iran Split Into Two Factions Over Strait Of Hormuz: IRGC, Govt Locked In Standoff

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English NewsNewsWorldIran Split Into Two Factions Over Strait Of Hormuz: IRGC Pushes For Closure, Govt Calls For Talks

Iran Split Into Two Factions Over Strait Of Hormuz: IRGC Pushes For Closure, Govt Calls For Talks

Iran's leadership is split over the Strait of Hormuz, with hardliners favouring confrontation and the government pushing for diplomacy.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 12 Jul 2026 03:48 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iran's leadership divided on Strait of Hormuz approach.
  • Hardline IRGC favors forceful control of strategic Strait.
  • Civilian government prefers diplomacy, dialogue with United States.

As tensions between Iran and the United States continue to rise, divisions within Tehran's leadership are becoming increasingly visible. The main disagreement centres on the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most strategically important shipping routes. While Iran's powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is pushing for a hardline approach to strengthen its control over the waterway, President Masoud Pezeshkian's civilian government is advocating diplomacy. 

Hardline Vs Diplomacy

According to Middle East analyst Kenneth Katzman of the Soufan Center, two distinct schools of thought are shaping Iran's response. The IRGC and conservative hardliners view control of the Strait of Hormuz as one of Iran's strongest strategic assets. They believe maintaining leverage over the vital shipping lane would increase pressure on the United States and deter future military action.

The hardline camp is also said to favour a more forceful response to recent developments involving Iran's leadership. Its broader objective is to demonstrate that any action against Iran will come at a significant cost, reinforcing deterrence against future threats.

In contrast, President Masoud Pezeshkian and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf are believed to support a diplomatic path. They favour reopening indirect talks with Washington, with Oman expected to play a key mediating role in efforts to reduce tensions and prevent further escalation.

Also Read: US Launches Fresh Strikes On Iran After IRGC Attacks Cyprus-Flagged Ship, Shuts Strait Of Hormuz

Global Stakes

The United States has repeatedly reaffirmed that keeping the Strait of Hormuz open remains a strategic priority. Roughly one-fifth of the world's oil trade passes through the narrow waterway, making any disruption a major concern for global energy markets and international shipping.

Analysts believe Tehran's civilian leadership hopes renewed dialogue could ease regional tensions and help secure a peaceful understanding over the strait. However, the differing views within Iran's leadership suggest that reaching a unified strategy may prove challenging.

With both Washington and Tehran standing firm on their core interests, the internal debate in Iran extends well beyond domestic politics. Decisions made over the Strait of Hormuz could influence global oil prices, maritime trade and wider regional security, making developments in Tehran a matter of international significance.

Also Read: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Call For Restraint Amid Renewed US-Iran Conflict, Push For De-Escalation

Before You Go

BREAKING: Trump Ally Lindsey Graham Dies Suddenly After Kyiv Visit, Questions Rise Over Death

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Jul 2026 03:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz Iran Iran Israel War Iran War Iran US War Live News Iran US War Live News Update
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