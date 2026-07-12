'I Congratulate Iran...': Tehran State TV Celebrates Lindsey Graham's Death, TV Clip Goes Viral

A video purportedly showing an Iranian state television anchor congratulating viewers following the death of US Senator Lindsey Graham has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, which has been widely shared online, the anchor describes Graham as a "war-mongering" and "anti-Iranian" US senator before saying, "I congratulate the great nation of Iran on Lindsey Graham, the warmongering anti-Iranian US Senator, being sent to hell."

Iranian state TV aired a message on Sunday congratulating viewers after the death of US Senator Lindsey Graham, describing him as “warmongering.” pic.twitter.com/PImewLxwoy — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) July 12, 2026

The video was shared on X by Iran International. However, the authenticity of the clip has not been independently verified.

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Graham Was A Vocal Critic Of Iran

Graham, who died on Saturday following what was described as a "brief and sudden illness," was one of US President Donald Trump's closest allies and a prominent advocate of a hardline policy towards Iran.

Throughout his Senate career, he strongly backed Israel, supported military action against Iran, and remained a key proponent of Trump's foreign policy, judicial appointments and immigration agenda.

Trump, Netanyahu Lead Tributes

President Donald Trump paid tribute to Graham on social media, calling him "one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known."

"Lindsey will be greatly missed," Trump wrote, adding that details regarding funeral arrangements would be announced later.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also mourned Graham's death, describing him as "a great friend of Israel" and "a cherished friend of mine."

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Netanyahu said Graham believed the security of Israel and the United States was inseparable and dedicated his career to strengthening the alliance between the two countries.

"Israel has lost one of its greatest friends. America has lost a great patriot. I have lost a beloved friend," Netanyahu said.

Death Came As A Surprise

According to NBC News, Graham had been scheduled to appear on Meet the Press on Sunday after returning from a visit to Ukraine, underscoring the suddenness of his death.

The Associated Press reported that he had also announced on Friday that the Trump administration would move ahead with a new package of sanctions against Russia.

Born in South Carolina, Graham was first elected to the US House of Representatives in 1994 before entering the Senate in 2002. A lawyer by profession, he also served in the US Air Force and Air Force Reserve, retiring with the rank of colonel.