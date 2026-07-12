A video purportedly shows an Iranian state television anchor congratulating viewers on the death of US Senator Lindsey Graham, calling him
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'I Congratulate Iran...': Tehran State TV Celebrates Lindsey Graham's Death, TV Clip Goes Viral
A viral, unverified video purportedly shows an Iranian TV anchor celebrating US Senator Lindsey Graham's death, calling the Trump ally "anti-Iranian" and saying he had been "sent to hell."
- Viral video shows Iranian TV anchor celebrating Senator Graham's death.
- Senator Lindsey Graham, a vocal Iran critic, died suddenly.
- Trump, Netanyahu paid tributes, mourning a friend and patriot.
Before You Go
BREAKING: Trump Ally Lindsey Graham Dies Suddenly After Kyiv Visit, Questions Rise Over Death
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the viral video circulating about Lindsey Graham's death?
What was Lindsey Graham's political stance regarding Iran?
Lindsey Graham was a vocal critic of Iran, advocating a hardline policy and supporting military action against the country. He was also a key proponent of Donald Trump's foreign policy.
Who paid tribute to Senator Lindsey Graham after his death?
US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu both paid tribute to Senator Graham. Trump called him
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