Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde's Helicopter Develops Technical Snag Ahead Of Take-Off

Pankaja Munde has been campaigning extensively for the district council elections. On Monday, she sought votes for BJP candidates in Bajajnagar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 01:34 PM (IST)

A technical fault was detected in the helicopter of Maharashtra Environment Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pankaja Munde, narrowly averting a major mishap. The issue was identified before take-off. Pankaja Munde was scheduled to travel to Latur on Tuesday, February 3, to campaign for the district council elections.

According to information, she was supposed to fly from Sambhajinagar to Latur by helicopter. However, before the helicopter could take off, the pilot noticed a technical malfunction. As a result, her helicopter journey from Sambhajinagar to Latur for district council election campaigning had to be cancelled.

Change In Pankaja Munde’s Schedule

Due to a sudden technical issue, the timing of Pankaja Munde’s public meetings in Latur has been changed. However, no official information has yet been shared regarding the exact nature of the helicopter malfunction.

Pankaja Munde actively campaigning for district council elections

Pankaja Munde has been campaigning extensively for the district council elections. On Monday, she sought votes for BJP candidates in Bajajnagar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. She addressed voters of Bajajnagar District Council Group Numbers 50 and 51, and also interacted with voters of Group Number 49 of the Daulatabad District Council during public meetings.

Ajit Pawar Died In Plane Crash

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s aircraft crashed just a week ago, leading to his death. Four other people also lost their lives in the crash.

Ajit Pawar was travelling to Baramati to campaign for the district council and panchayat samiti elections when the aircraft crashed while landing on the runway. His last rites were performed on January 29 at Vidya Pratishthan Ground in Baramati. A large crowd gathered in Baramati to bid him a final farewell.

Following Ajit Pawar’s death, his wife Sunetra Pawar was appointed Deputy Chief Minister in his place. She has been assigned the portfolios of Excise, Sports, and Minority Development.

Read
Published at : 03 Feb 2026 01:34 PM (IST)
