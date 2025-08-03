Another political storm erupted in Maharashtra following senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan's remarks suggesting the use of the term "Sanatani or Hindu terrorist" instead of "saffron terrorism". A similar comment was made by NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad, whose "sanatani terrorism" barb added to the row and sparked sharp criticism from the BJP.

Adding fuel to tensions, another NCP (SP) leader, Rohit Pawar, on Sunday drew parallels between Mahatma Gandhi's assassin, Nathuram Godse, and the Pahalgam terror attack perpetrators.

Following the NIA court's verdict in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, former chief minister Chavan said, "I request, don’t use the term ‘saffron terrorism’. If you must, then say ‘Sanatani terrorist’ or ‘Hindu terrorist’". However, he clarified that terrorism has no caste or religion.

Echoing Chavan, Awhad on Saturday stated that "Sanatani terrorism must be acknowledged".

In a post on X, he wrote: "It is not a recent phenomenon; it has existed since ancient times.” Awhad also cited various historical incidents of persecution against thinkers and social reformers, carried out by what he described as "Sanatani terrorists".

“Those who harassed Lord Buddha, killed Buddhist monks, opposed the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and conspired against Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj were all sanatani terrorists,” Awhad alleged.

"Those who threw cow dung at Savitribai Phule, boycotted Mahatma Phule, attacked Govind Pansare, Narendra Dabholkar, M M Kalburgi and Gauri Lankesh, and denied water to the oppressed were Sanatani terrorists," he added.

Awhad further alleged that those who shot Mahatma Gandhi and those who view Manusmriti as more important than the Constitution written by Dr Ambedkar, are the same (sanatani terrorists).

NCP-SP's Rohit Pawar echoed similar views on Sunday, drawing a parallel between the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi and the militants responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack.

"Whether it was Nathuram Godse who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi or the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack, the root of terrorism lies in extremist ideology. Terrorism has no colour, only radical thought is its foundation,” Pawar posted on X.

He emphasised Hinduism’s foundation in equality and humanity and firmly rejected traditions rooted in Manusmriti. "We burnt Manusmriti in the past, we burn it today, and we will continue to burn it in the future," he added.

Pawar also challenged the silence of purported Hindutva leaders on pressing issues affecting farmers, women, and youth, questioning, “Why don’t the so-called Hindutva leaders raise their voices on these? Don’t they see Hindu farmers committing suicide or Hindu youth wandering for jobs?”

BJP Hits Back At Pawar, Awhad Over 'Hindu Hatred'

Maharashtra BJP chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye on Sunday evening hit back at Awhad and Pawar, accusing them of peddling “Hindu hatred” for "appeasement politics".

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane also slammed NCP-SCP leader Jitendra Awhad's statement, calling him "Jituddin," since "the constituency from which he gets elected is a stronghold of jihadis".

"We even call him Jituddin. He never thinks about the Hindus living in his constituency... Have you ever seen him speaking against the Islamic community? Have you ever heard him speak against the Quran? Awhad seems to have forgotten that he, too, belongs to the Hindu religion. Is he ready to put any religion other than Hindu on his birth or death certificate?" he asked.

"I ask Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule if they support Awhad’s statements," Rane added.

In a post on X, Upadhye wrote: "Pawar and Awhad’s Hindu hatred and appeasement politics are not stopping. The examples they give are not supported by the Hindu community. In fact, those people were considered criminals. But it was Awhad who once glorified terrorists like Ishrat Jahan. Have you forgotten Batla House, where terrorists were killed in an encounter and Sonia Gandhi was reportedly in tears?"

He further alleged that the Congress attempted to link terrorism with the saffron colour, which symbolises sacrifice. "It was an attempt to label Hindus as terrorists".

Upadhye also questioned if the leaders would condemn the brutal killing of Hindus in Pahalgam and mention Muslim terrorists.

"You have repeatedly used the phrase ‘Sanatani terrorist’. Can you once mention Muslim terrorists and condemn those who killed Hindus in Pahalgam? You are quick to defame Sanatan Dharma but hesitate to name Muslim terrorists. Those who glorify Ishrat Jahan have no moral right to talk about Sanatan Dharma," he added.

The BJP leader accused Rohit Pawar of attempting to frame a Hindu terrorism narrative.

"Did you remember Hindus when their place of worship was desecrated in Daund (a town in Pune district)? When your government (MVA) jailed Navneet Rana for reciting Hanuman Chalisa, did you think of Hindus then? Now you remember Hindu farmers and youth just to spread a narrative of Hindu terrorism. People will not fall for this hypocrisy. The Hindu community sees through your true face," he said.

The BJP had hailed the acquittal of all the seven accused in the Malegaon blast case, describing it as a slap on the face of Congress for defaming Hindus by using the term 'saffron terrorism'.

(With inputs from news agency PTI.)