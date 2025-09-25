Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Maharashtra: Fadnavis Submits Memo To Shah Over Flood Damage; Govt Announces ₹4 Lakh Ex Gratia For Marathwada

Maharashtra: Fadnavis Submits Memo To Shah Over Flood Damage; Govt Announces ₹4 Lakh Ex Gratia For Marathwada

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis requested central aid from Amit Shah for Marathwada farmers affected by heavy rains and floods. The state has already allocated ₹2215 crore from its disaster relief fund.

By : PTI | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 11:38 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Mumbai, Sep 25 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday submitted a memorandum to Union home minister Amit Shah seeking substantial assistance from National Disaster Relief Fund for farmers affected by heavy rains and floods in the state's Marathwada region.

The memorandum, signed by Fadnavis and his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, was submitted to Shah, who is a one-day visit to the metropolis.

The memorandum said Rs 2215 cr has been provided from State Disaster Relief Fund, adding that 31 districts have been experiencing continuous rainfall this month, leading to damage to crops and farm land.

So far 50 lakh hectare farm land and standing crops have been damaged, resulting in need for additional funds to provide relief, the memorandum said.

Marathwada, in the central part of the state, comprises Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Latur, Parbhani, Nanded, Hingoli, Beed and Dharashiv districts.

Heavy rains and swollen rivers have caused large-scale damage in Marathwada since September 20, claiming at least nine lives. Crops on more than 30,000 hectares were washed away due to the floods, as per the state government.

Rain-related incidents have claimed the lives of 86 persons across eight districts of Marathwada so far during the ongoing monsoon season, officials said. Nanded led with 26 deaths, followed by 15 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, 11 each in Hingoli and Beed, Jalna (7), Latur and Parbhani (six each) and four in Dharashiv. PTI MR BNM

Maharashtra govt launches immediate relief measures in flood-ravaged areas

The Maharashtra government has initiated relief measures in flood-affected regions, including financial assistance for the families of those who lost their lives, for damaged crops and livestock, and for damaged houses, officials said on Thursday.

According to an official announcement, the next of kin of those who died due to floods will receive Rs 4 lakh each.

Compensation for livestock losses has been fixed at Rs 37,500 per milch animal, Rs 32,000 per draught animal, and Rs 20,000 per small animal. In case of goats, sheep, or pigs, a relief of Rs 4,000 per animal will be provided, it said.

The maximum compensation limit has been capped at three large animals and 30 small animals per family.

For poultry farmers, assistance of Rs 100 per bird will be granted, with a ceiling of Rs 10,000 per family.

Households whose homes have been destroyed will also receive compensation of Rs 8,000 for huts and up to Rs 12,000 for fully collapsed pucca houses. Assistance of up to Rs 3,000 will be provided for damaged cattle sheds, it said.

The government has also announced relief for farmers who have suffered crop loss. They will receive Rs 8,500 per hectare for rainfed crops, Rs 17,000 per hectare for irrigated crops, and Rs 22,500 per hectare for perennial crops.

In cases where farmland has been washed away by floods, Rs 18,000 per hectare will be provided for land that can be repaired. For land that cannot be restored, the compensation will range from a minimum of Rs 5,000 to a maximum of Rs 47,000 per hectare, it said.

The announcement comes amid massive devastation due to intense rainfall in many parts of the state, particularly the Marathwada region, where at least nine persons have died in floods and damage to crops on over 30,000 hectares since September 20.

According to the government, 31 districts have been experiencing continuous rainfall this month. So far, 50 lakh hectares of farmland and standing crops have been damaged in the state. The government said Rs 2,215 crore has been provided from the State Disaster Relief Fund, and more funds have been sought from the Centre.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 25 Sep 2025 11:37 PM (IST)
Marathwada Ajit Pawar Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra' Eknath SHinde AMIT SHAH
Photo Gallery

