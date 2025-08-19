High Tide Alert In Mumbai After Non-Stop Overnight Rain, Mithi River Nears Danger Mark

Mumbai and several parts of Maharashtra continue to witness relentless downpour, leading to flooding concerns across the state. According to the latest update, the water level in the Mithi river has reached 3.10 meters, dangerously close to the 4-meter danger mark. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad, warning of extremely heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours and a high tide alert for Mumbai.

To handle any emergency, 14 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been stationed across Maharashtra. In Mumbai alone, five teams are active, with deployments in Ghatkopar, Kurla, Grant Road, and two in Andheri. Other districts, including Palghar, Thane, Kalyan, Mahad, Sindhudurg, Chiplun, Kolhapur, Sangli, Nagpur, and Karad-Satara, each have one team deployed.

Maharashtra Government Orders School, College Closures

Amid worsening conditions, the Maharashtra government has declared a holiday for all schools, colleges, and anganwadi centres in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts on August 19. The precautionary measure comes after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis advised citizens to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel. He noted that over the last two days, the state has received widespread rainfall, and alerts remain in place for half of Maharashtra’s districts until August 21.

Greater Mumbai’s Police Commissioner has urged residents to stay indoors and venture out only if absolutely necessary. With continuous rainfall coinciding with high-tide alerts, authorities are on high alert to prevent flooding and ensure public safety.

"Good Morning Mumbai. Hope you are adhering to the safety guidelines in wake of the heavy showers expected today. Please take care, step out only if necessary, prevent going near the shore during high tide and don’t forget, you will find us around the corner for help, in case of any emergency," he said in a post on X. He also requested the private sector to enable work from home as much as possible.