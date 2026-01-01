Pakistan Issues Veiled Threat To India On New Year; Army Chief Warns Of ‘Decisive Response’

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldPakistan Issues Veiled Threat To India On New Year; Army Chief Warns Of ‘Decisive Response’

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 01 Jan 2026 08:36 AM (IST)
Pakistan began the New Year with renewed aggressive posturing, as Army Chief General Asim Munir, without naming India directly, issued a stern warning that any direct or indirect violation of Pakistan’s territorial integrity would invite a “firm and decisive” response. The statement comes at a time when Pakistan itself is grappling with serious internal unrest and persistent terrorism-related challenges.

According to a statement released by the Pakistan Army, General Munir made the remarks while interacting with participants of the 18th National Workshop on Balochistan at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. He asserted that Pakistan would go to any extent to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Talk Of Regional Peace, Tone Of Threat

While reiterating Pakistan’s stated commitment to regional peace and stability, General Munir adopted a warning-laden tone, saying any direct or indirect infringement of the country’s territorial integrity would be met with a resolute and decisive reaction.

Without presenting any evidence, the Pakistan Army chief accused “India-backed groups” of fueling violence and disrupting development projects in Balochistan. He claimed security forces were continuing strict operations to rid the province of terrorism and unrest.

India Hits Back

Amid Pakistan’s remarks, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav made sharp counter-allegations, accusing Pakistan of actively sponsoring instability in India. He said Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the ISI, was sending weapons and ammunition into Punjab using drones.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, DGP Yadav said Pakistan was attempting to portray Punjab as a “highly disturbed” state by encouraging incidents such as grenade attacks. He described this as part of a proxy war against India, alleging that the objective was to spread unrest in the border state. He added that the handlers of this network were operating from North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Gulf countries.

Punjab Police Foiling Every Plot

The Punjab DGP said the police were successfully thwarting every conspiracy orchestrated by the ISI from across the border. Referring to grenade attacks targeting police stations, he said Pakistan was trying to disrupt peace in the border state, but security agencies remained fully alert and were neutralising every attempt.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 01 Jan 2026 08:36 AM (IST)
Pakistan Asim Munir
