‘An Insult To India’: Owaisi ‘Advises’ PM Modi To Reject China’s Ceasefire Claim

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has strongly objected to China’s claim that it mediated the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, saying New Delhi cannot remain silent on what he described as an affront to the country. The Hyderabad MP demanded that the Modi government issue an official and forceful rebuttal.

Posts On X Question Centre’s Silence

In a series of posts on X, Owaisi questioned the Centre over China’s assertions, noting that they followed similar claims made earlier by US President Donald Trump. He said Trump had announced a ceasefire and claimed to have used trade sanctions to ensure peace, and that China’s Foreign Minister had now echoed such assertions.

Calling the claim “an insult to India”, Owaisi said the government must respond decisively. He added that improving relations with China could not come at the cost of India’s honour and sovereignty.

‘China Trying To Put India, Pakistan On Same Level’

Owaisi alleged that Beijing was attempting to place India and Pakistan on the same footing and project itself as a superior power in South Asia. He questioned whether this was something the Modi government had agreed to when the Prime Minister visited China.

Reference To Operation Sindoor Delegation

The AIMIM leader also pointed out that he was part of the delegation sent by the Modi government to various countries following Operation Sindoor. Reiterating his criticism, he said China was seeking to establish itself as a dominant force in South Asia by equating India with Pakistan, and again questioned whether this aligned with the government’s understanding during the Prime Minister’s China visit.

Centre Rejects China’s Mediation Claim

On Wednesday (December 31, 2025), the central government formally rejected the Chinese Foreign Minister’s claim of having mediated between India and Pakistan. Officials reiterated that India’s position against any third-party mediation remains unchanged. The government has earlier dismissed similar assertions made by US President Donald Trump.

What China’s Foreign Minister Said

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in an address, claimed, “To restore long-term peace, we have adopted a fair and just approach, focusing on addressing both the symptoms and the root causes. China’s approach to resolving contentious issues has allowed us to mediate the tensions between Pakistan and India.”