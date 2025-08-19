Kids Seen Swimming Outside Oberoi Mall In Flooded Mumbai: Watch

Mumbai witnessed yet another day of heavy rainfall on Monday, leading to severe waterlogging in several parts of the city. The non-stop downpour has not only disrupted road traffic but also forced authorities to declare a holiday for schools and colleges in multiple districts. Among the many visuals emerging from the city, one unusual scene caught public attention, children were spotted swimming in rainwater collected outside Oberoi Mall in Goregaon.

With water levels rising near the mall’s entrance, a group of children turned the flooded stretch into a makeshift swimming pool. Videos of the incident quickly circulated on social media, showing children splashing around as curious onlookers recorded the scene. While the sight left many amused, it also highlighted the city’s chronic struggle with flooding during the monsoon.

Kids enjoying the swimming 🥽 outside oberoi mall. Massive Mumbai Rains 😨 but let's thank our municipality for the year to year hardwork they do so you can enjoy swimming on the roads and make it a mumbai Waterpark#MumbaiRains #MumbaiRain #Rain pic.twitter.com/skFiSYevMr — Vishvendra (@AbsoluteVish) August 19, 2025

Central Railway Suspends Services On Harbour Line

The Central Railway on Tuesday suspended its local train services on the harbour line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kurla stations due to submergence of tracks in a section after heavy rains, officials said.

It also suspended the services on its main line between Kurla and Sion stations as the rail tracks got waterlogged, they said.

A senior official of the Central Railway said the harbour line services were suspended between CSMT and Kurla from 11.20 am since the tracks were submerged under nearly 12 inches of water as the Mithi river located nearby swelled.

Authorities Urge Caution Amid Heavy Rainfall

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has warned citizens against stepping out unnecessarily, especially in areas prone to waterlogging. Officials have advised residents to avoid venturing into flooded streets, as hidden potholes, open manholes, and strong water currents can pose serious risks.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad, predicting extremely heavy rainfall in the coming hours. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed multiple teams across the city and nearby districts to tackle emergencies.