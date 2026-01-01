Team India's Complete 2026 Cricket Calendar: All Series, Tournaments & Tours
Looking ahead, 2026 promises an action-packed calendar for Indian cricket.
The year 2025 for Team India began on a high note with a spectacular ICC Men’s Champions Trophy victory and concluded with a commanding T20 series win over South Africa at home. While the year had its moments of triumph, it also brought challenges.
The resurgence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to their peak form was a major highlight, but the Test team struggled following the retirements of key players. Fans of Rohit and Virat will be excited, as India is scheduled to play around 18 ODIs in 2026, the only format where the duo continues to feature prominently.
Team India - Full Schedule 2026
January 2026
India vs New Zealand (Home)
ODI Series
1st ODI - January 11, Vadodara
2nd ODI - January 14, Rajkot
3rd ODI - January 18, Indore
T20I Series
1st T20I - January 21, Nagpur
2nd T20I - January 23, Raipur
3rd T20I - January 25, Guwahati
4th T20I - January 28, Visakhapatnam
5th T20I - January 31, Thiruvananthapuram
February 2026
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026
Group Stage Matches
India vs USA - February 7, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
India vs Namibia - February 12, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
India vs Pakistan - February 15, R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo
India vs Netherlands - February 18, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
India will play up to 5 additional matches if they qualify for the knockouts and final on March 8
March - May 2026
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026
June 2026
India vs Afghanistan (Home)
1 Test
3 ODIs
July 2026
India Tour of England
T20I Series
1st T20I - July 1, Chester-le-Street
2nd T20I - July 4, Manchester
3rd T20I - July 7, Nottingham
4th T20I - July 9, Bristol
5th T20I - July 11, Southampton
ODI Series
1st ODI - July 14, Birmingham
2nd ODI - July 16, Cardiff
3rd ODI - July 19, London
August 2026
India vs Sri Lanka (Away)
2 Tests
September - October 2026
3 T20Is vs Afghanistan (Away)
Asian Games 2026
3 ODIs vs West Indies (Home)
5 T20Is vs West Indies (Home)
November 2026
India Tour of New Zealand
2 Tests
3 ODIs
5 T20Is
December 2026
India vs Sri Lanka (Home)
3 ODIs
5 T20Is