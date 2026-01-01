Team India's Complete 2026 Cricket Calendar: All Series, Tournaments & Tours

The year 2025 for Team India began on a high note with a spectacular ICC Men’s Champions Trophy victory and concluded with a commanding T20 series win over South Africa at home. While the year had its moments of triumph, it also brought challenges.

The resurgence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to their peak form was a major highlight, but the Test team struggled following the retirements of key players. Fans of Rohit and Virat will be excited, as India is scheduled to play around 18 ODIs in 2026, the only format where the duo continues to feature prominently.

Looking ahead, 2026 promises an action-packed calendar for Indian cricket.

Team India - Full Schedule 2026

January 2026

India vs New Zealand (Home)

ODI Series

1st ODI - January 11, Vadodara

2nd ODI - January 14, Rajkot

3rd ODI - January 18, Indore

T20I Series

1st T20I - January 21, Nagpur

2nd T20I - January 23, Raipur

3rd T20I - January 25, Guwahati

4th T20I - January 28, Visakhapatnam

5th T20I - January 31, Thiruvananthapuram

February 2026

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

Group Stage Matches

India vs USA - February 7, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India vs Namibia - February 12, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

India vs Pakistan - February 15, R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo

India vs Netherlands - February 18, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

India will play up to 5 additional matches if they qualify for the knockouts and final on March 8

March - May 2026

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026

June 2026

India vs Afghanistan (Home)

1 Test

3 ODIs

July 2026

India Tour of England

T20I Series

1st T20I - July 1, Chester-le-Street

2nd T20I - July 4, Manchester

3rd T20I - July 7, Nottingham

4th T20I - July 9, Bristol

5th T20I - July 11, Southampton

ODI Series

1st ODI - July 14, Birmingham

2nd ODI - July 16, Cardiff

3rd ODI - July 19, London

August 2026

India vs Sri Lanka (Away)

2 Tests

September - October 2026

3 T20Is vs Afghanistan (Away)

Asian Games 2026

3 ODIs vs West Indies (Home)

5 T20Is vs West Indies (Home)

November 2026

India Tour of New Zealand

2 Tests

3 ODIs

5 T20Is

December 2026

India vs Sri Lanka (Home)

3 ODIs

5 T20Is