Blast During New Year Party Shakes Swiss Bar, Around 100 Present: What We Know So Far

New Year celebrations at a bar in the Swiss Alps turned tragic early Thursday after a fire ripped through the venue, leaving at least 10 people dead and several others injured. Sky News, citing police officials, reported that at least 10 people were killed, while 10 others sustained injuries in the blaze.

Swiss media said hospitals in the region were receiving multiple patients with burn injuries following the incident.

Fire Breaks Out At Crans-Montana Resort

The fire broke out at a bar in the Alpine ski resort municipality of Crans-Montana, Switzerland, while revellers were inside celebrating the New Year, police said. The bar has been identified as ‘Le Constellation’.

Police spokesperson Gaëtan Lathion told the Associated Press that the fire began around 1:30 am amid ongoing New Year festivities.

Over 100 People Inside The Bar

Police said more than a hundred people were inside the building when the fire broke out. “We are seeing many injured and many dead,” police said.

At least 10 fatalities have been confirmed so far, with another 10 people injured, according to reports.

Cause Of Fire Under Investigation

Police initially described the incident as an “explosion of unknown origin”. However, Swiss media outlets suggested the blaze may have started after pyrotechnics were used during a concert at the bar.

Swiss news outlet Blick reported that the explosion and subsequent fire could be linked to the use of pyrotechnics during the event.

Death Toll May Rise

Doctors quoted by Blick warned that the death toll could rise into the “dozens”. Regional daily Le Nouvelliste also cited sources describing the incident as having resulted in “a heavy toll”.

Police said the investigation was still at an early stage and noted that the fire occurred at an internationally known ski resort popular with tourists.

Area Sealed, No Terror Link

Authorities said the area was “completely closed to the public”, and confirmed that a no-fly zone had been imposed over Crans-Montana, AFP reported.

Police have also confirmed that the incident is not being treated as terror-related.