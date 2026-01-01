Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldBlast During New Year Party Shakes Swiss Bar, Around 100 Present: What We Know So Far

Blast During New Year Party Shakes Swiss Bar, Around 100 Present: What We Know So Far

Swiss media said hospitals in the region were receiving multiple patients with burn injuries following the incident.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 01 Jan 2026 04:54 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

New Year celebrations at a bar in the Swiss Alps turned tragic early Thursday after a fire ripped through the venue, leaving at least 10 people dead and several others injured. Sky News, citing police officials, reported that at least 10 people were killed, while 10 others sustained injuries in the blaze.

Swiss media said hospitals in the region were receiving multiple patients with burn injuries following the incident.

Fire Breaks Out At Crans-Montana Resort

The fire broke out at a bar in the Alpine ski resort municipality of Crans-Montana, Switzerland, while revellers were inside celebrating the New Year, police said. The bar has been identified as ‘Le Constellation’.

Police spokesperson Gaëtan Lathion told the Associated Press that the fire began around 1:30 am amid ongoing New Year festivities.

Over 100 People Inside The Bar

Police said more than a hundred people were inside the building when the fire broke out. “We are seeing many injured and many dead,” police said.

At least 10 fatalities have been confirmed so far, with another 10 people injured, according to reports.

Cause Of Fire Under Investigation

Police initially described the incident as an “explosion of unknown origin”. However, Swiss media outlets suggested the blaze may have started after pyrotechnics were used during a concert at the bar.

Swiss news outlet Blick reported that the explosion and subsequent fire could be linked to the use of pyrotechnics during the event.

Death Toll May Rise

Doctors quoted by Blick warned that the death toll could rise into the “dozens”. Regional daily Le Nouvelliste also cited sources describing the incident as having resulted in “a heavy toll”.

Police said the investigation was still at an early stage and noted that the fire occurred at an internationally known ski resort popular with tourists.

Area Sealed, No Terror Link

Authorities said the area was “completely closed to the public”, and confirmed that a no-fly zone had been imposed over Crans-Montana, AFP reported.

Police have also confirmed that the incident is not being treated as terror-related.

Related Video

Astrology Forecast 2026: Astrology Forecast Flags Health, Power Challenges for Trump in 2026s

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 01 Jan 2026 04:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
New Year's Eve New Year Party Swiss Bar Blast 100 Present What We Know So Far
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Several Killed After Explosion At Switzerland's Luxury Ski Resort Crans-Montana
Several Killed After Explosion At Switzerland's Luxury Ski Resort Crans-Montana
India
First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Clears Final Trials-Check Routes & Launch Date
First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Clears Final Trials-Check Routes & Launch Date
Cities
Faridabad Gang Rape Horror: Broken Eye Socket, Thrown From Moving Car And 5 Chilling Details
Faridabad Gang Rape Horror: Broken Eye Socket, Thrown From Moving Car And 5 Chilling Details
World
Pakistan Issues Veiled Threat To India On New Year; Army Chief Warns Of ‘Decisive Response’
Pakistan Issues Veiled Threat To India On New Year; Army Chief Warns Of ‘Decisive Response’
Advertisement

Videos

Astrology Forecast 2026: Astrology Forecast Flags Health, Power Challenges for Trump in 2026s
Breaking News: Indore Water Contamination Tragedy, Seven Dead, Minister’s Remarks Spark Outrage
Breaking: Row Over SRK Buying Bangladeshi Player Amid Hindu Rights Anger
New Year 2026: India Welcomes New Year 2026 with Celebrations, Sunrise Rituals and Devotion
Bengal Assembly: Amit Shah Gives BJP Leaders Winning Mantra for Bengal 2026 Elections
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
When A Language Loses Its House: The Maithili Akademi’s Unsettling Silence
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget