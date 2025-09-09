Madhya Pradesh To Launch AI-Powered Health Chatbot For Women

In a bid to make healthcare information more accessible, the Madhya Pradesh government is set to roll out an AI-powered chatbot that will help women, especially expectant mothers, access vital details about pregnancy care, high-risk factors, and government health schemes.

The initiative, spearheaded by the National Health Mission (NHM), Madhya Pradesh, with support from the Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation (MPSeDC) under the Department of Science and Technology, aims to strengthen citizen-centric governance by offering a quick, reliable, and user-friendly digital support system.

Designed as a virtual assistant, the chatbot will provide round-the-clock service in Hindi, ensuring that women across both rural and urban areas can seek guidance without language barriers. Beneficiaries will be able to access the service directly through WhatsApp, making it widely accessible.

According to officials, the rollout will begin with sectors in highest demand, such as maternal healthcare, before gradually expanding to include information on other flagship government schemes. Users will be able to ask questions on healthcare programmes, social welfare initiatives, and other health-related concerns.

The state government said the chatbot is expected to enhance transparency, boost service uptake, and build public trust in governance. By bridging the gap between citizens and government services, this digital step is seen as a significant move toward improving women’s healthcare outcomes in Madhya Pradesh.

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator