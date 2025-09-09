Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesMadhya Pradesh To Launch AI-Powered Health Chatbot For Women

Madhya Pradesh To Launch AI-Powered Health Chatbot For Women

Developed by NHM and MPSeDC, the chatbot will initially focus on maternal care, expanding to other government schemes.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 08:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a bid to make healthcare information more accessible, the Madhya Pradesh government is set to roll out an AI-powered chatbot that will help women, especially expectant mothers, access vital details about pregnancy care, high-risk factors, and government health schemes.

The initiative, spearheaded by the National Health Mission (NHM), Madhya Pradesh, with support from the Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation (MPSeDC) under the Department of Science and Technology, aims to strengthen citizen-centric governance by offering a quick, reliable, and user-friendly digital support system.

Designed as a virtual assistant, the chatbot will provide round-the-clock service in Hindi, ensuring that women across both rural and urban areas can seek guidance without language barriers. Beneficiaries will be able to access the service directly through WhatsApp, making it widely accessible.

According to officials, the rollout will begin with sectors in highest demand, such as maternal healthcare, before gradually expanding to include information on other flagship government schemes. Users will be able to ask questions on healthcare programmes, social welfare initiatives, and other health-related concerns.

The state government said the chatbot is expected to enhance transparency, boost service uptake, and build public trust in governance. By bridging the gap between citizens and government services, this digital step is seen as a significant move toward improving women’s healthcare outcomes in Madhya Pradesh.

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 08:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
MP News
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
CP Radhakrishnan Elected 15th Vice President, Defeats INDIA Bloc’s Sudershan Reddy With 452 Votes
CP Radhakrishnan Elected 15th Vice President, Defeats INDIA Bloc’s Sudershan Reddy With 452 Votes
World
Israeli Forces Carry Out Targeted Strike On Hamas Leaders At Qatar Headquarters
Israeli Forces Carry Out Targeted Strike On Hamas Leaders At Qatar Headquarters
India
Punjab Floods: PM Modi Announces Rs 1,600 Cr Relief Package After Gurdaspur Visit, Stresses Farmers' Well-Being
Punjab Floods: PM Modi Assures Rs 1,600 Cr Relief Package After Gurdaspur Visit, Stresses Farmers' Well-Being
Cities
3 Army Personnel Killed As Avalanche Hits Siachen Glacier In Ladakh
3 Army Personnel Killed As Avalanche Hits Siachen Glacier In Ladakh
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Nepal Crisis Deepens — Protesters Storm Party Offices, Oli May Flee To Dubai Amid Mounting Resignations
Nepal in Flames: Protestors Storm President’s Private Residence as Clashes With Police Escalate | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Foreign And Finance Ministers’ Homes Set Ablaze As Nepal Protests Turn Fiercely Anti-Government
Breaking: PM Oli’s Private Residence Set On Fire Amid Escalating Gen-Z Protests In Nepal
Nepal Gen-Z Protest: Oli Government in Crisis as 9 Ministers Resign, Law Minister’s House Torched
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
RSS At 100: Bhagwat Redefines Hindutva, Dharma and Akhand Bharat | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget