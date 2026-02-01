DRI Seizes 12 kg Opium From Ludhiana Hidden In Parcels Bound For US, Canada

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Friday conducted a raid at a courier office in Ludhiana district of Punjab and seized a large consignment of narcotics concealed in export parcels. During the operation, DRI officials recovered 12.118 kilograms of opium, estimated to be worth approximately ₹60.59 lakh in the international market. The contraband was found in seven parcels that were being shipped to the United States and Canada. According to officials, the drugs were cleverly concealed inside household items, including utensils and adult diaper pads, in an attempt to evade detection.

Opium Hidden In Courier Parcels

The parcels were initially flagged as suspicious during scanning by officers of the DRI Ludhiana Zonal Unit. On opening the consignments, officers found the opium packed in multiple layers and hidden within everyday items to disguise the illegal shipment as legitimate household exports. A total of 30 packets of opium were recovered and seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 on January 31, 2026. Further investigation is underway to identify those involved in the smuggling network. Officials said they are examining the records of the courier office and scrutinising past export data to trace earlier consignments and establish supply routes. Efforts are also on to identify the timing and frequency of drug shipments made through courier parcels.