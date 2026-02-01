Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BudgetWPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDRI Seizes 12 kg Opium From Ludhiana Hidden In Parcels Bound For US, Canada

DRI Seizes 12 kg Opium From Ludhiana Hidden In Parcels Bound For US, Canada

DRI seizes over 12 kg of opium hidden in parcels sent to the US and Canada during a raid in Ludhiana. Further investigation is underway to identify those involved in the smuggling network.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 08:46 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Friday conducted a raid at a courier office in Ludhiana district of Punjab and seized a large consignment of narcotics concealed in export parcels. During the operation, DRI officials recovered 12.118 kilograms of opium, estimated to be worth approximately ₹60.59 lakh in the international market. The contraband was found in seven parcels that were being shipped to the United States and Canada. According to officials, the drugs were cleverly concealed inside household items, including utensils and adult diaper pads, in an attempt to evade detection.

Opium Hidden In Courier Parcels

The parcels were initially flagged as suspicious during scanning by officers of the DRI Ludhiana Zonal Unit. On opening the consignments, officers found the opium packed in multiple layers and hidden within everyday items to disguise the illegal shipment as legitimate household exports. A total of 30 packets of opium were recovered and seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 on January 31, 2026. Further investigation is underway to identify those involved in the smuggling network. Officials said they are examining the records of the courier office and scrutinising past export data to trace earlier consignments and establish supply routes. Efforts are also on to identify the timing and frequency of drug shipments made through courier parcels.

Related Video

Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Focuses on Job Creation, Agriculture, and Long-Term Growth

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What was seized during the raid in Ludhiana?

DRI officials seized 12.118 kilograms of opium, valued at approximately ₹60.59 lakh, hidden in export parcels.

How were the narcotics concealed?

The opium was cleverly concealed within household items like utensils and adult diaper pads, packed in multiple layers to avoid detection.

Where were the seized parcels destined?

The seven parcels containing the opium were being shipped to the United States and Canada.

What action has been taken regarding the seizure?

The opium was seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and a further investigation is underway to identify those involved.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 01 Feb 2026 08:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ludhiana DRI Canada Opium United STates
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Pakistan To Enter T20 World Cup 2026 But Boycott IND vs PAK Clash
Pakistan To Enter T20 World Cup 2026 But Boycott IND vs PAK Clash
World
Rare Appearance Followed By Warning: Khamenei Cautions US Against ‘Regional War’
Rare Appearance Followed By Warning: Khamenei Cautions US Against ‘Regional War’
Sports
Carlos Alcaraz Beats Novak Djokovic, Becomes Youngest To Achieve Career Grand Slam
Carlos Alcaraz Beats Novak Djokovic, Becomes Youngest To Achieve Career Grand Slam
Cities
Five Held As Police Probe Bishnoi Gang Angle In Rohit Shetty House Firing
Five Held As Police Probe Bishnoi Gang Angle In Rohit Shetty House Firing
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Focuses on Job Creation, Agriculture, and Long-Term Growth
Breaking News: India Plans Seven High-Speed Rail Corridors, Focus on Future Connectivity
Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted
Trade & Export Update: India Extends Duty-Free Imports to Boost Leather, Textile, Defense & Energy
Finance Update: India Revises STT, MAT, and Indirect Tax Rates to Boost Market & Exports
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative | Union Budget 2026: So Much For 'Acting East'
Opinion
Embed widget