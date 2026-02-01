Budget 2026: PM Modi Hails Infrastructure Push, Calls It Key To Viksit Bharat

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described the Union Budget as a “budget of immense opportunities”, saying it is designed to turn present aspirations into reality while strengthening India’s economy. Praising Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting consecutive budgets and creating a historic record, the Prime Minister said the government’s development vision is now firmly translating into action. He added that the Budget will help accelerate reforms, boost investment and lay stronger foundations for a developed India.

Opportunity Highway For Growth

Addressing the nation, PM Modi said the Budget acts as a highway of opportunities that will further reinforce the base of Viksit Bharat. He noted that it brings together reforms, infrastructure expansion and manufacturing support to drive long-term growth.

According to the Prime Minister, the Budget will give fresh momentum to India’s “reform express”, speeding up structural changes across sectors. He highlighted focused measures to strengthen Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, aimed at increasing domestic production, attracting investment and building globally competitive industries.

He also underlined that India’s recent trade agreements will directly benefit young people by opening new job avenues and expanding business prospects. Reiterating the government’s ambition, PM Modi said India is firmly moving towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy, with this Budget marking a decisive step in that direction.

Youth, Jobs & Future-Ready India

PM Modi said the Budget would help keep inflation under control while enhancing India’s standing on the global stage. He stressed that new employment opportunities would emerge, supporting balanced development across regions and communities.

Highlighting sector-specific initiatives, the Prime Minister announced tax incentives to position India as a global data centre hub, alongside renewed efforts to develop the country into a medical hub. He said the government is focusing on both “skill and scale”, ensuring that young Indians are equipped for future industries.

Calling citizens India’s greatest asset, PM Modi said the Budget is designed around youth aspirations, speed of progress and long-term security.

He further pointed to measures aimed at strengthening cities, expanding infrastructure and building champion MSMEs, which he said will take the economy to new heights. With targeted support for urban development and small businesses, the Prime Minister said the Budget seeks to create inclusive growth while empowering entrepreneurs.

Overall, PM Modi said the Union Budget represents confidence in India’s people and potential, laying the groundwork for sustained economic momentum and a stronger global presence.