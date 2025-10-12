Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A shocking incident in Lucknow has once again brought attention to crimes against women. One accused in the alleged gangrape of a teenage girl in Banthra sustained injuries during a police encounter, while another has been apprehended, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Nipun Agrawal. The case has sparked outrage across the state, highlighting the ongoing concerns about women’s safety in Uttar Pradesh. Authorities acted swiftly following reports of the crime, registering an FIR and mobilising multiple teams to track down the suspects.

Police Encounter And Arrests

#WATCH | Lucknow, UP: Nipun Agrawal, DCP South says, "At around 5 PM yesterday, Banthra Police was informed that a gangrape had taken place. FIR was registered against the accused on the complaint of the father of the victim, and teams were formed to arrest them. Late last night,… pic.twitter.com/DD9ssQ1M5X — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2025

Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Nipun Agrawal, provided details of the encounter: "At around 5 PM yesterday, Banthra Police was informed that a gangrape had taken place. FIR was registered against the accused on the complaint of the father of the victim, and teams were formed to arrest them. Late last night, when the Police were conducting checks at Harauni Railway Station, two bike-borne men were asked to stop, but they tried to flee from the spot and opened fire on the Police. In retaliation, when the Police opened fire, one person was injured. He has been taken to the hospital. The injured, Lalit Kashyap, is the accused in the gangrape case... The second person fled from the location. We are searching for him. Another team of Police has arrested the third accused involved in the gangrape incident. Further investigation is underway."

This tense encounter underscores the challenges law enforcement faces in apprehending suspects swiftly while ensuring public safety. The authorities continue their search for the second accused, intensifying surveillance across key locations in the city.

Political Reaction And Call For Action

राजधानी लखनऊ के बंथरा क्षेत्र में किशोरी के साथ सामूहिक बलात्कार की घटना अति-दुखद व शर्मनाक। यूपी सहित देश के विभिन्न राज्यों में महिला उत्पीड़न के साथ-साथ दुष्कर्म व हत्या आदि की घटनायें रुकने का नाम नहीं ले रही हैं। सरकार द्वारा इसकी रोकथाम के लिए प्रभावी कदम उठाने की सख़्त… — Mayawati (@Mayawati) October 12, 2025

The incident has also drawn strong condemnation from political leaders. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati expressed her outrage over the crime and appealed to the state government to take immediate steps to safeguard women. Writing on X, she stated, "The incident of gang rape with a teenage girl in the Banthara area of the capital Lucknow is extremely distressing and shameful. Incidents of women's harassment, along with rape and murder, etc., in various states of the country, including UP, show no signs of stopping. There is an urgent need for the government to take effective steps to prevent this. Forget about women's respect, women's safety is the first and utmost necessity."

Mayawati’s statement reflects growing public concern over the rising frequency of violent crimes against women in Uttar Pradesh and across India. Her words resonate with citizens demanding stricter enforcement of laws and immediate action to ensure the safety of women in public spaces.