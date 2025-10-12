Bengaluru To See 7-Hour Power Cut Today. Check List Of Affected Areas

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesBengaluru To See 7-Hour Power Cut Today. Check List Of Affected Areas

BESCOM announced that link line works at the Nagarghatta and Narasikatte substations will lead to outages on October 13 and 14, too. Areas likely to be affected include Hedagarahalli, Belagarahalli.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Oct 2025 10:21 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bengaluru residents across multiple localities will face intermittent power cuts through the second half of October, as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) carries out maintenance and reconnection works in several zones.

According to a BESCOM release, reconnection work on the AB cable of the F5 Srinivasapura line under the 66/11 KV sub-station will be undertaken from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on October 12 (Saturday) and October 13 (Sunday). As a result, power supply will be affected along the 17 Kollur and F8 Kotapalli routes, and consumers in these areas have been asked to cooperate.

Additionally, BESCOM announced that link line works at the Nagarghatta and Narasikatte substations will lead to outages from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on October 13 and 14. Areas likely to be affected include Hedagarahalli, Belagarahalli, Kannughatta, Nagarghatta, and N. Melanahalli.

Further, feeder maintenance work is being carried out in Subdivision 1, resulting in intermittent disruptions between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. in several locations until October 31.

Affected Areas By Bengaluru Power Cut

October 13, 15, 17, 19, 21, 23, 25, 27, 29, and 31: Hanumantapura, Annetota, Jagannathapura, Nirvani Layout, Agnibanniraya Nagar, BA Gudipalya, and Ambedkar Nagar.

October 12, 14, 16, 18, 24, 26, 28, and 30: Govindnagar, Housing Board, Gubbigate, Kuntammanthota, Dibburu, BH Palya, Honnenahalli Road, Haronahalli Road, PNR Palya, Kuppur, and Hosahalli.

BESCOM has urged residents to plan their activities accordingly and assured that power will be restored immediately after the completion of scheduled maintenance work.

Published at : 12 Oct 2025 10:21 AM (IST)
Bengaluru News BESCOM Bengaluru Power Cut Bengaluru Power Outage October 12
