Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway Opens Today: Check Toll Rates, Travel Time

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Access-controlled corridor ensures safety via CCTV, emergency response systems.

The much-awaited Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway was inaugurated on Monday, paving the way for faster and smoother travel between Uttar Pradesh's two major cities. Authorities have also announced the toll charges for different categories of vehicles using the access-controlled corridor.

The expressway is expected to significantly ease congestion on the existing highway and reduce travel time between Lucknow and Kanpur from two to three hours to around 40 minutes.

Toll Rates For Different Vehicles

According to the notified toll structure, cars, jeeps and vans will pay Rs 275 for a one-way journey. Those making a return trip within 24 hours will pay Rs 415.

Light commercial vehicles will be charged Rs 445 for a one-way trip and Rs 670 for a return journey completed within 24 hours.

For buses and trucks, the one-way toll has been fixed at Rs 935, while the return fare within 24 hours will be Rs 1,405.

Multi-axle vehicles will pay Rs 1,020 for a one-way journey and Rs 1,530 for a same-day return trip.

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Access-Controlled Corridor

The Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway has been designed as a fully access-controlled highway, allowing vehicles to enter and exit only through designated interchanges. The measure is expected to improve traffic flow and enhance road safety.

The expressway is also equipped with CCTV surveillance, emergency response systems, ambulance services and regular highway patrolling to provide prompt assistance during emergencies.

Travel Time To Drop Sharply

The expressway is expected to benefit lakhs of daily commuters travelling between Lucknow and Kanpur for work, education and business. With the new corridor operational, authorities expect a substantial reduction in travel time, along with lower fuel consumption and a more comfortable driving experience.

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