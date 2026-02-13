Class 12 Student Mows Down Six-Year-Old In High-Speed Crash In Lucknow

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A six-year-old boy was killed and five others injured on Thursday evening after a speeding car driven by a Class 12 student rammed into pedestrians near a roadside chaat stall in Lucknow’s Banthra area, triggering outrage and renewed concerns over underage driving.

The child, identified by police as Dikshant, suffered critical injuries in the crash and was rushed to a nearby private hospital by local residents and passers-by. He later succumbed to his injuries during treatment. His body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Crash Near Hanuman Temple Sparks Chaos

The accident occurred around 6 pm on Kanpur Road near the Hanuman Temple, a busy stretch that sees heavy evening footfall due to roadside food vendors.

According to police, the Maruti Swift Dzire was travelling from Lucknow towards Kanpur when it allegedly went out of control and ploughed into a group of people standing at a chaat stall. The impact knocked several victims to the ground before the car crashed into a parked motorcycle and other nearby vehicles.

Among the injured are two women, a 12-year-old boy and an e-rickshaw driver. Police identified the injured as Sadhna Patel, her mother Meena Devi, 12-year-old Armaan and e-rickshaw driver Awadh Bihari. All are reported to be in stable condition and undergoing treatment. An auto-rickshaw and a motorcycle were also damaged in the collision.

Teen Driver Flees, Later Arrested

Investigators said the driver, a minor studying in Class 12 at a local school, fled the scene immediately after the crash. Officials revealed that he allegedly dropped off a female passenger at an undisclosed location before disappearing.

Following a manhunt, Lucknow Police arrested the teenager. A senior officer confirmed that he is now in custody and that authorities are scrutinising the vehicle’s documents.

Preliminary findings suggest the student and his female companion had attended a school farewell party earlier in the day and were returning when the accident occurred. Police are now tracing the person who provided the car to the minor and examining whether the vehicle’s registered owner could face legal liability.

The case has drawn uncomfortable comparisons with the recent Kanpur Lamborghini crash, where accused Shivam Mishra was granted bail within hours of arrest, an episode that had already intensified debate around road safety enforcement in Uttar Pradesh.

