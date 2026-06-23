Lucknow Fire Building Got Demolition Order In 2016, Was Withdrawn Within 2 Months

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lucknow fire killed 15 in building with revoked demolition.

Unauthorised construction led to 2016 demolition order, then revoked.

SIT formed, owners arrested, officials suspended over negligence.

Compensation announced, investigation into fire and violations continues.

A three-storey commercial building in Lucknow where a massive fire killed 15 people had been ordered to be demolished a decade ago in 2016 over unauthorised construction, but the order was withdrawn within two months, according to a statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government.

The revelation has intensified scrutiny of regulatory lapses surrounding the building in the upscale Aliganj locality, where the blaze on Monday left 15 people dead and several others injured.

Demolition Order Revoked In 2016

Government records show that the property, located in Sector D of the Aliganj Scheme area, was originally allotted to Vijay Kumar, son of Rameshwar Sahay, on July 11, 1980, through a lottery-based hire-purchase scheme. Following the execution of the agreement on November 4, 1980, possession of the property was handed over to the allottee.

In 2005, the property was formally registered in the names of Vijay Kumar and his wife Usha through a sale deed. The couple later sold the property to Virendra Pratap Shukla and Surendra Pratap Shukla on January 19, 2013. The mutation process in favour of the new owners was completed by the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on August 7, 2014.

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Spread across nearly 1,992 square feet, the building received approval for a residential-use plan under the self-certification building plan scheme on August 20, 2014.

Authorities later detected unauthorised construction on the premises, following which the LDA initiated proceedings against Virendra Pratap Shukla. After an inquiry, a demolition order was issued on May 10, 2016.

However, the order was revoked on July 5, 2016, less than two months later. Officials have not yet clarified the reasons behind the reversal, raising questions over the decision-making process that allowed the structure to remain standing.

Lucknow Building Fire Kills 15: What's Happened So Far

The fire broke out on Monday afternoon in the building situated on Usha Mehta Marg in north Lucknow's Aliganj area. Officials said at least 15 people lost their lives and several others sustained injuries.

Most of the victims were trapped on the second floor, where students were attending classes at an animation training centre. The building also housed a pet clinic.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Eyewitnesses reported scenes of panic as some occupants jumped from the building in an attempt to escape the flames. The structure was extensively damaged in the blaze.

Fourteen fire tenders, including a hydraulic platform vehicle, were deployed after the fire was reported around 3 pm, and firefighters worked for hours to bring the situation under control.

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SIT Formed, Arrests Made

The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the team to submit its findings within seven days.

Following the tragedy, the chief minister cancelled all scheduled programmes and held a high-level review meeting with senior officials. He later visited the site along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Police have arrested four individuals in connection with the case — Ram Krishna Upadhyay (43), Virendra Prasad Shukla (62), Tushar Krishna Jaiswal (31), and Suresh Kumar Sahu. Investigators said Upadhyay, Shukla and Jaiswal were among the joint owners of the building.

Officials Suspended Over Alleged Negligence

The state government has also initiated action against officials accused of negligence.

On the chief minister's directions, four officials were suspended with immediate effect: Gaurav Kumar of the electricity department in Jankipuram, Kamlendra Kumar Singh from the Indira Nagar fire department branch, LDA Assistant Engineer Anil Kumar, and Junior Engineer Pramod Pandey.

Compensation Announced

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the families of those killed. Injured persons will receive Rs 50,000 each.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for those injured in the incident.

Officials said most of the injured have since been discharged from hospital, while the investigation continues into the cause of the fire and the alleged violations linked to the building.