LPU Students' Protest Triggered By Rape Rumours On Social Media: Police

The police have issued a statement on the protests at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab's Phagwara following reports of an alleged rape of a female student. Kapurthala SSP Gaurav Toora said police had not received any prior information about such an incident and that a large number of students gathered after rumours spread on social media.

Kapurthala SSP Gaurav Toora said, “We came to know that rumours were being spread here, and a large number of students gathered because of these rumours. I want to clarify that the police had not received any information about any such incident, so we were also not aware of it.”

According to the SSP, police have spoken to student organisations and will conduct a detailed investigation into the matter.

“We have spoken to the student organisations. Whatever the matter is, we will investigate it thoroughly. The students say that when they raise complaints, their concerns are not addressed properly. There are some misunderstandings, and we will ensure that they are cleared,” Toora said.

LPU Protests Erupt After Viral Social Media Message

The protests at LPU began after a message alleging that a female student had been raped went viral on social media. At around 2 am, a large number of students gathered on the university campus.

The protest subsequently turned violent, with incidents of vandalism and arson reported on the campus.

The protests continued into the morning following the overnight unrest. Students also blocked the Jalandhar-Phagwara highway, following which police officials reached the spot and held discussions with the students and student organisations.

The police are now investigating the source of the viral social media message and the veracity of the allegations made in it.

Police said the entire matter would be investigated and that they were also trying to understand the concerns raised by the students. The SSP said it was important to address misunderstandings and restore normalcy on the campus.