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English NewsNewsOver 3,000 Stranded Umrah Pilgrims Return To India From Saudi Arabia In A Week: MEA

Over 3,000 Stranded Umrah Pilgrims Return To India From Saudi Arabia In A Week: MEA

The 3,000 stranded pilgrims who returned were in addition to more than 10,000 regular Umrah pilgrims who travelled back to India on available flights over the same period.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 22 Oct 2026 10:06 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Over 3,000 stranded pilgrims returned; more returns facilitated.
  • Embassy offers welfare, 24x7 assistance amidst flight disruptions.
  • Indian carriers suspended flights; pilgrims advised to verify bookings.

More than 3,000 stranded Umrah pilgrims have returned to India from Saudi Arabia over the past week on available flights, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, adding that efforts are underway to facilitate the return of other affected pilgrims at the earliest.

The ministry said the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate General of India in Jeddah are actively engaging with airlines and tour operators to arrange the early return of pilgrims. The 3,000 stranded pilgrims who returned were in addition to more than 10,000 regular Umrah pilgrims who travelled back to India on available flights over the same period.

“Arrangements are being discussed to facilitate the return of other Umrah pilgrims at the earliest,” the MEA said.

The embassy and consulate, with support from community volunteers, are also extending welfare assistance to Indian nationals. Round-the-clock control rooms have been established to help those requiring assistance, and regular advisories are being issued.

Saudi Airports Operational, Flight Disruptions Continue

Airports in Jeddah, Madinah and Dammam remain operational, although some flight disruptions continue, according to the information provided by the MEA.

Indian carriers have extended the suspension of their services to and from Saudi Arabia. Air India, Air India Express and IndiGo have suspended their flights until October 24, while Akasa Air has suspended services until October 27.

However, alternative flight options remain available through other airlines, including Saudia and Flynas.

Indian nationals have been advised to verify their flight arrangements before travelling and follow the guidance issued by local Saudi authorities. They have also been asked to observe the safety precautions outlined in advisories issued by the Indian Embassy in Riyadh.

MEA Shares Helpline Numbers For Indian Nationals

The MEA has shared the contact details of the 24x7 control rooms at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate General of India in Jeddah for Indian nationals seeking assistance.

Embassy of India, Riyadh

  • Telephone: +966-554412016; +966-542126784
  • Toll-free: 8002471234 (calls from within Saudi Arabia only)
  • WhatsApp: +966-536216082 (messages only)

Consulate General of India, Jeddah

  • Telephone: +966-12-2614093; +966-556122301
  • WhatsApp: +966-536209704 (messages only)

Randhir Jaiswal has also advised Indian nationals to refrain from photographing, filming or sharing information relating to ongoing security incidents.

The embassy and consulate are continuing to coordinate with airlines, tour operators and community volunteers to provide assistance and facilitate the return of the remaining Umrah pilgrims as soon as possible.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many Umrah pilgrims have returned to India recently?

Over the past week, approximately 3,000 stranded Umrah pilgrims returned to India. This is in addition to more than 10,000 regular pilgrims who also traveled back on available flights.

What is being done to help stranded Umrah pilgrims?

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate General in Jeddah are engaging with airlines and tour operators to arrange early returns. They also provide welfare assistance and have established 24x7 control rooms.

Are flights to and from Saudi Arabia currently affected?

Saudi airports are operational, but some flight disruptions persist. Indian carriers have suspended services, though alternative options like Saudia and Flynas are available.

How can Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia seek assistance?

Indian nationals can contact the 24x7 control rooms established by the Embassy of India in Riyadh and the Consulate General of India in Jeddah. Helpline numbers are available for calls and WhatsApp messages.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Oct 2026 10:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Saudi Arabia MEA Randhir Jaiswal Over 3 000 Stranded Umrah Pilgrims Return To India
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