Over 3,000 Stranded Umrah Pilgrims Return To India From Saudi Arabia In A Week: MEA

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Over 3,000 stranded pilgrims returned; more returns facilitated.

Embassy offers welfare, 24x7 assistance amidst flight disruptions.

Indian carriers suspended flights; pilgrims advised to verify bookings.

More than 3,000 stranded Umrah pilgrims have returned to India from Saudi Arabia over the past week on available flights, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, adding that efforts are underway to facilitate the return of other affected pilgrims at the earliest.

The ministry said the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate General of India in Jeddah are actively engaging with airlines and tour operators to arrange the early return of pilgrims. The 3,000 stranded pilgrims who returned were in addition to more than 10,000 regular Umrah pilgrims who travelled back to India on available flights over the same period.

Our Embassy in Riyadh @IndianEmbRiyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah @CGIJeddah are actively engaging with concerned airlines and tour operators to facilitate the early return of affected pilgrims. Over the past week, about 3,000 stranded Umrah pilgrims have travelled from Saudi Arabia back to India on available flights. This is in addition to more than 10,000 normal Umrah pilgrims who were booked on the available flights and have travelled back to India over the past week. Arrangements are being discussed to facilitate the return of other Umrah pilgrims at the earliest. Our Embassy and Consulate, with the support from community volunteers are extending all possible welfare assistance. 24×7 Control Rooms have been established to help Indian nationals and regular advisories are being issued. Following are the contact details of the 24X7 Control Rooms at Embassy of India, Riyadh and Consulate General of India, Jeddah: Embassy of India, Riyadh: Telephone: +966-554412016; +966-542126784 Toll-free: 8002471234 (Calls from within KSA only) WhatsApp: +966-536216082 (Messages only) Consulate General of India, Jeddah: Telephone: +966-12-2614093; +966-556122301 WhatsApp: +966-536209704 (Messages only) — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) October 22, 2026

“Arrangements are being discussed to facilitate the return of other Umrah pilgrims at the earliest,” the MEA said.

The embassy and consulate, with support from community volunteers, are also extending welfare assistance to Indian nationals. Round-the-clock control rooms have been established to help those requiring assistance, and regular advisories are being issued.

Saudi Airports Operational, Flight Disruptions Continue

Airports in Jeddah, Madinah and Dammam remain operational, although some flight disruptions continue, according to the information provided by the MEA.

Indian carriers have extended the suspension of their services to and from Saudi Arabia. Air India, Air India Express and IndiGo have suspended their flights until October 24, while Akasa Air has suspended services until October 27.

However, alternative flight options remain available through other airlines, including Saudia and Flynas.

Indian nationals have been advised to verify their flight arrangements before travelling and follow the guidance issued by local Saudi authorities. They have also been asked to observe the safety precautions outlined in advisories issued by the Indian Embassy in Riyadh.

MEA Shares Helpline Numbers For Indian Nationals

The MEA has shared the contact details of the 24x7 control rooms at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate General of India in Jeddah for Indian nationals seeking assistance.

Embassy of India, Riyadh

Telephone: +966-554412016; +966-542126784

Toll-free: 8002471234 (calls from within Saudi Arabia only)

WhatsApp: +966-536216082 (messages only)

Consulate General of India, Jeddah

Telephone: +966-12-2614093; +966-556122301

WhatsApp: +966-536209704 (messages only)

Randhir Jaiswal has also advised Indian nationals to refrain from photographing, filming or sharing information relating to ongoing security incidents.

The embassy and consulate are continuing to coordinate with airlines, tour operators and community volunteers to provide assistance and facilitate the return of the remaining Umrah pilgrims as soon as possible.