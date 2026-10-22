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English NewsNewsIndia Condemns Attacks On Saudi Arabia's Dammam Airport, Shaybah Oil Field; 1 Indian Killed, 3 Injured

India Condemns Attacks On Saudi Arabia's Dammam Airport, Shaybah Oil Field; 1 Indian Killed, 3 Injured

The ministry expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 22 Oct 2026 10:15 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India condemned attacks on Saudi civilian and energy infrastructure.
  • Attacks killed one Indian, injured three others in Saudi Arabia.
  • MEA expressed condolences; embassy assists affected Indian nationals.
  • India calls civilian and critical infrastructure attacks unacceptable.

India on Thursday strongly condemned attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, including strikes on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam and Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oil field, which resulted in the death of one Indian national and injuries to three others.

In a statement issued on October 22, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the attacks took place on October 21. One Indian national died and two others were injured in the attack on Dammam airport, while another Indian national was injured in the attack on the Shaybah oil field in the Eastern Province.

The ministry expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and wished those injured a speedy recovery. It also said the Indian Embassy in Riyadh was in contact with Saudi authorities and would provide all possible assistance.

India Calls Attacks On Civilian, Energy Infrastructure 'Completely Unacceptable'

Condemning the attacks, the MEA said, “We strongly condemn the continued attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, including the attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam and Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oil field in the Eastern Province on October 21. These attacks have unfortunately resulted in civilian deaths and injuries.”

The ministry reiterated that attacks on civilian and critical infrastructure were unacceptable and called for an immediate halt to such strikes.

“We also reiterate that the attacks on civilian and critical infrastructure are completely unacceptable and must cease immediately,” the statement said.

Indian Embassy In Riyadh In Touch With Saudi Authorities

The MEA said the Indian Embassy in Riyadh was coordinating with Saudi authorities to assist the affected Indian nationals.

“We convey our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and wish speedy recovery to those injured. The Indian Embassy in Riyadh is in contact with the Saudi authorities and will provide all possible assistance,” the ministry said.

The statement also reaffirmed India's support for Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty.

“We stand in solidarity with the people and the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in safeguarding its sovereignty, and hope that peace and normalcy would return to the region at the earliest,” the MEA said.

Frequently Asked Questions

What infrastructure was targeted in the recent attacks in Saudi Arabia?

Civilian and energy infrastructure were targeted. This included King Fahd International Airport in Dammam and Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oil field.

Were any Indian nationals affected by these attacks?

Yes, one Indian national died and three others were injured. Two were injured at Dammam airport and one at the Shaybah oil field.

What is the Indian Embassy doing to assist its citizens?

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh is in contact with Saudi authorities. It is coordinating to provide all possible assistance to the affected Indian nationals.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Oct 2026 10:15 PM (IST)
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3 Injured India Condemns Attacks On Saudi Arabia's Dammam Airport Shaybah Oil Field Attack 1 Indian Killed
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