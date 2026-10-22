‘World Seeks New Order, Some In India Dream Of Disorder’: PM Modi's Swipe At Opposition

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi criticized INDIA alliance for protests and disorder.

Modi accused opposition of damaging India's image globally.

Modi claimed Congress leadership's burden silences honest critics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hit out at the INDIA alliance over its protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and its rhetoric on regime change, saying that while the world was looking for a new order, some people in India were dreaming of disorder.

Addressing the NDTV World Summit, Modi accused the opposition of damaging India's global image and seeking foreign intervention. He said the country should project itself as strong at a time when the world was facing widespread chaos.

“Today, when the world is in so much chaos, the image of a strong India should be projected to the world, but these people are bent on tarnishing India's reputation. These people go abroad and defame India. They request foreign intervention,” the Prime Minister said.

His remarks came amid opposition protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and statements on regime change.

PM Modi Calls Congress A 'Parasite', Targets Rahul Gandhi

Modi also targeted the Congress party and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi without naming him. Calling the Congress a “parasite”, the Prime Minister questioned how long the party would continue putting the country at risk in its attempts to revive its political fortunes.

“I don't know how long the Congress party will continue to put the country at risk to launch its failed products,” he said.

Taking a sarcastic swipe at the party's attempts to promote its leaders, Modi compared them to rocket launches from Sriharikota.

“We don't have as many launches from Sriharikota in a year as the Congress party makes failed attempts to launch its leaders in a single year,” he said.

The Prime Minister added that while the Congress was free to do what it wanted within the party, he accused it of putting India's achievements, progress and reputation under scrutiny to shield its own family from repeated failures.

“We have no problem with the Congress party doing whatever it wants to do to itself. But to save its own family from the stigma of continuous failure, the Congress party is now putting India's achievements, India's goodness, India's progress on trial,” Modi said.

'Congress Family Has Become A Burden On The Party'

Modi further alleged that the Congress leadership had become a burden on the party and claimed that senior leaders privately acknowledged the problem but remained silent.

“This Congress family has become a burden on the party. Even the party elders understand this and even tell them when they meet in private, but after swallowing the insult, they remain silent,” he said.

The Prime Minister also argued that the Congress's political approach was drowning out criticism of the government from other quarters, including those who opposed it democratically.

“Honest critics are suffering a lot because of this. Those who want to express their views against the government in a democratic manner, their voices are also lost in the noise of the Congress,” he said.

Modi added that the voices of critics who prioritised democracy and national interests were being drowned out by the Congress's protests and rhetoric, even when they were staunch opponents of the government.