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English NewsCitiesPoet Anamika Jain Ambar Meets Muskan In Jail, Promises To Secure Daughter’s Future

Poet Anamika Jain Ambar Meets Muskan In Jail, Promises To Secure Daughter’s Future

Dr Anamika Jain Amber appealed to the court to consider postponing Muskan’s execution until her daughter becomes self-sufficient.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 22 Oct 2026 11:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Poet couple appealed postponing Muskan Rastogi's execution.
  • They offered to educate Muskan's infant daughter for free.
  • Muskan was previously sentenced to death for murder.

Poet couple Saurabh Jain Suman and Dr Anamika Jain Amber have appealed for the execution of Muskan Rastogi, convicted in the Meerut Blue Drum murder case, to be postponed until she becomes self-reliant. The couple has also offered to bear the educational expenses of Muskan’s infant daughter, saying the child’s future should not be affected by her mother’s crime.

The couple made the appeal after meeting Muskan at the district jail, where they had visited to distribute fruits among inmates on the occasion of the 56th birth anniversary of Jain Acharya Saurabh Sagar Ji Maharaj.

Dr Anamika Jain Amber said Muskan broke down in tears during their conversation and expressed concern about her infant daughter’s future. She announced that her school would provide the girl with free education and cover all related expenses.

‘Mother’s Crime Should Not Affect Daughter’s Future’

Poet Saurabh Jain Suman also offered to bear the expenses of the child’s education. Dr Anamika Jain Amber appealed to the court to consider postponing Muskan’s execution until her daughter becomes self-sufficient.

The couple’s appeal centres on ensuring that the infant’s future is not adversely affected by the punishment imposed on her mother.

ALSO READ: Delhi Delivery Executive Dies Days After Assault Over Torn Rs 10 Note, Abetment Charge Added

Muskan, Sahil Sentenced To Death On October 14

On October 14, a district court in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, sentenced Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla to death in the high-profile Saurabh Rajput murder case.

The case drew national attention after Saurabh Rajput’s body was found inside a blue drum. Muskan and Sahil were convicted of murdering him, dismembering his body and storing the remains in the drum.

Following the court’s verdict, Saurabh’s mother, Renu Devi, expressed happiness over the decision. His brother, Rahul, also said he was satisfied with the court’s ruling.

ALSO READ: 'Are Concerts Even Scary?': CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Reacts As Delhi Police Denies Diljit Dosanjh Permission

Frequently Asked Questions

What appeal did the poet couple make regarding Muskan Rastogi?

Poet couple Saurabh Jain Suman and Dr Anamika Jain Amber appealed for Muskan Rastogi's execution to be postponed. They requested this until her infant daughter becomes self-reliant.

Why did the couple make this appeal?

Muskan Rastogi expressed concern for her infant daughter's future during a jail visit. The couple believes the child's future should not be adversely affected by her mother's crime.

What assistance did the couple offer for Muskan's daughter?

They offered to bear all educational expenses for Muskan's infant daughter. Dr. Anamika Jain Amber's school also pledged to provide the girl with free education.

What was the outcome of the Meerut Blue Drum murder case?

On October 14, Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla were sentenced to death in the Saurabh Rajput murder case. They were convicted of murdering him, dismembering his body, and storing it in a blue drum.

How did the victim's family react to the court's verdict?

Saurabh Rajput's mother, Renu Devi, expressed happiness over the decision. His brother, Rahul, also stated he was satisfied with the court's ruling.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Oct 2026 11:06 PM (IST)
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Meerut Muskan Blue Drum Murder Case Poet Anamika Jain Ambar Anamika Jain Promises To Secure Daughter’s Future
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