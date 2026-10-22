Poet Anamika Jain Ambar Meets Muskan In Jail, Promises To Secure Daughter’s Future

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Poet couple appealed postponing Muskan Rastogi's execution.

They offered to educate Muskan's infant daughter for free.

Muskan was previously sentenced to death for murder.

Poet couple Saurabh Jain Suman and Dr Anamika Jain Amber have appealed for the execution of Muskan Rastogi, convicted in the Meerut Blue Drum murder case, to be postponed until she becomes self-reliant. The couple has also offered to bear the educational expenses of Muskan’s infant daughter, saying the child’s future should not be affected by her mother’s crime.

The couple made the appeal after meeting Muskan at the district jail, where they had visited to distribute fruits among inmates on the occasion of the 56th birth anniversary of Jain Acharya Saurabh Sagar Ji Maharaj.

Dr Anamika Jain Amber said Muskan broke down in tears during their conversation and expressed concern about her infant daughter’s future. She announced that her school would provide the girl with free education and cover all related expenses.

‘Mother’s Crime Should Not Affect Daughter’s Future’

Poet Saurabh Jain Suman also offered to bear the expenses of the child’s education. Dr Anamika Jain Amber appealed to the court to consider postponing Muskan’s execution until her daughter becomes self-sufficient.

The couple’s appeal centres on ensuring that the infant’s future is not adversely affected by the punishment imposed on her mother.

ALSO READ: Delhi Delivery Executive Dies Days After Assault Over Torn Rs 10 Note, Abetment Charge Added

Muskan, Sahil Sentenced To Death On October 14

On October 14, a district court in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, sentenced Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla to death in the high-profile Saurabh Rajput murder case.

The case drew national attention after Saurabh Rajput’s body was found inside a blue drum. Muskan and Sahil were convicted of murdering him, dismembering his body and storing the remains in the drum.

Following the court’s verdict, Saurabh’s mother, Renu Devi, expressed happiness over the decision. His brother, Rahul, also said he was satisfied with the court’s ruling.

ALSO READ: 'Are Concerts Even Scary?': CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Reacts As Delhi Police Denies Diljit Dosanjh Permission