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English NewsNewsIndia‘Urgent Need To Restore Peace’: PM Modi Speaks To Israeli PM Netanyahu

‘Urgent Need To Restore Peace’: PM Modi Speaks To Israeli PM Netanyahu

In a post on X, Modi said the two leaders reviewed the sustained momentum in India-Israel relations and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the partnership.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 22 Oct 2026 08:13 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PM Modi and Netanyahu spoke, discussing bilateral relations.
  • They reaffirmed commitment to strengthening India-Israel partnership.
  • Leaders also reviewed West Asia, urging regional peace.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed bilateral ties as well as recent developments in West Asia.

In a post on X, Modi said the two leaders reviewed the sustained momentum in India-Israel relations and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the partnership. They also exchanged views on the situation in West Asia and stressed the urgent need to restore peace and stability in the region.

“Received a phone call from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. We reviewed the sustained momentum in our bilateral ties and reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthening our partnership. We also exchanged views on recent developments in West Asia and underscored the urgent need to restore peace and stability in the region,” Modi wrote.

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Modi, Netanyahu Discuss Bilateral Ties

During the conversation, the two leaders reviewed the progress in bilateral relations and reiterated their commitment to strengthening cooperation between India and Israel.

Modi’s post highlighted the continued momentum in the partnership, though it did not specify any new agreements or initiatives discussed during the call.

West Asia Situation Also Discussed

The conversation also covered recent developments in West Asia, with both leaders underscoring the need to restore peace and stability in the region.

Modi did not provide further details about the specific regional developments discussed during the call.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who did Prime Minister Modi speak with recently?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. They discussed bilateral ties and recent developments in West Asia.

What topics were discussed between PM Modi and PM Netanyahu?

They reviewed bilateral ties and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening their partnership. They also exchanged views on recent developments in West Asia.

What did the leaders stress regarding the situation in West Asia?

Both leaders underscored the urgent need to restore peace and stability in the West Asia region. They exchanged views on the recent developments there.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Oct 2026 07:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Netanyahu PM Modi Breaking News ABP Live INDIA India Israel Relationship
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