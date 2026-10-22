‘Urgent Need To Restore Peace’: PM Modi Speaks To Israeli PM Netanyahu

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi and Netanyahu spoke, discussing bilateral relations.

They reaffirmed commitment to strengthening India-Israel partnership.

Leaders also reviewed West Asia, urging regional peace.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed bilateral ties as well as recent developments in West Asia.

In a post on X, Modi said the two leaders reviewed the sustained momentum in India-Israel relations and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the partnership. They also exchanged views on the situation in West Asia and stressed the urgent need to restore peace and stability in the region.

Received a phone call from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. We reviewed the sustained momentum in our bilateral ties and reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthening our partnership. We also exchanged views on recent developments in West Asia and underscored the urgent need to restore peace and stability in the region. @netanyahu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2026

“Received a phone call from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. We reviewed the sustained momentum in our bilateral ties and reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthening our partnership. We also exchanged views on recent developments in West Asia and underscored the urgent need to restore peace and stability in the region,” Modi wrote.

ALSO READ: ‘We Will Follow The Rules’: Om Birla On Opposition’s Impeachment Move Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Modi, Netanyahu Discuss Bilateral Ties

During the conversation, the two leaders reviewed the progress in bilateral relations and reiterated their commitment to strengthening cooperation between India and Israel.

Modi’s post highlighted the continued momentum in the partnership, though it did not specify any new agreements or initiatives discussed during the call.

West Asia Situation Also Discussed

The conversation also covered recent developments in West Asia, with both leaders underscoring the need to restore peace and stability in the region.

Modi did not provide further details about the specific regional developments discussed during the call.

ALSO READ: 'Global Chaos Group': BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi Of Using Protests To Spread Anarchy