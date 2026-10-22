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English NewsCities'Are Concerts Even Scary?': CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Reacts As Delhi Police Denies Diljit Dosanjh Permission

'Are Concerts Even Scary?': CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Reacts As Delhi Police Denies Diljit Dosanjh Permission

Bhardwaj said the artist had spoken up for farmers during their protests at the border and for students who, he alleged, had faced police brutality.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 22 Oct 2026 06:50 PM (IST)
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  • Bhardwaj highlighted Dosanjh's past support for farmers, students.

The Delhi Police has denied permission for Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh's scheduled concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30, citing security concerns and the festive season. The decision has drawn criticism from political leaders, with Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke indirectly questioning the move by asking, “Are concerts even scary?”

The concert was expected to draw a large crowd to the national capital. Dosanjh, who has already performed at several venues across North America and Europe as part of his world tour, was also scheduled to perform in Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Chandigarh.

Saurabh Bhardwaj Questions BJP Government Over Concert Denial

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj also questioned the decision to deny permission for Dosanjh's concert, arguing that the singer enjoys considerable popularity among young people in India, particularly in Punjab.

“Indian youth love Dosanjh, and he is a favorite in Punjab as well. It is India's misfortune that once an industrialist makes money or becomes a superstar, they start to fear the government. This is not seen abroad. It is not seen in America,” Bhardwaj said.

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'Diljit Dosanjh Also Raised His Voice For Farmers And Students'

Bhardwaj defended Dosanjh, highlighting the singer's past interventions on issues concerning farmers and students. He said the artist had spoken up for farmers during their protests at the border and for students who, he alleged, had faced police brutality.

“Diljit Dosanjh is one of the few artists who spoke up for the rights of farmers when they sat on the border. He also spoke out for students when the police brutalized them. He had a heated exchange with Kangana Ranaut on social media. Because of that, when he made a film, "Satluj," about terrorism and police brutality in Punjab, the government banned it. Despite this, people in Punjab watched the film by setting up screens in their homes and neighborhoods,” Bhardwaj said.

The AAP leader alleged that the decision to deny permission for the concert could send a message to prominent artists that criticising the government could affect their professional work.

“I believe this government action is sending a message to all superstars that if you oppose the government, it will shut down your business. Because of such actions, Diljit Dosanjh will become a superhero for the youth,” he said.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Was Diljit Dosanjh scheduled to perform in other cities?

Yes, Dosanjh was also scheduled to perform in Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Chandigarh as part of his world tour.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Oct 2026 06:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Are Concerts Even Scary? CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Reacts Delhi Police Denies Diljit Dosanjh Permission Diljeet Dosanjh Denied Permission For Concert
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