Delhi Content Creator Amir Shokeen Arrested Over Racial Abuse Of Tripura Youth

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi Police arrested content creator Amir Shokeen for racial abuse.

Tripura Police will seek transit remand for further investigation.

Ministers condemned incident; student forum alleged assault, harassment.

A Delhi-based content creator, Amir Shokeen, has been arrested for allegedly subjecting a youth from Tripura to racial abuse and humiliation, an official said on Thursday.

The arrest comes after the Delhi Police took suo motu cognisance of a purported video of the incident and launched an investigation. The police's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit is probing the video, following a request from the Special Police Unit for North Eastern Region (SPUNER).

VIDEO | Delhi: Content creator Amir Shokeen arrested by police in connection with an alleged racial abuse of a youth from Tripura. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/i1iCScQTkn — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 22, 2026

“The content creator, identified as Amir Shokeen, is a bad character of Sadar Bazar area and has previously been involved in multiple cases of brawling,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Niharika Bhatt told PTI.

Tripura Police Team To Seek Transit Remand

According to police sources, a Tripura Police team is expected to arrive in Delhi later on Thursday night. The team will first visit Sadar Bazar police station and take custody of Shokeen from the Delhi Police.

Shokeen will then be produced before a Delhi court as the police seek transit remand to take him to Tripura.

Police sources said the controversial video was allegedly recorded in Ahmedabad around a month ago. They added that seven to eight people are accused in the case and their respective roles will be investigated.

Kiren Rijiju, Manik Saha Call For Action

The alleged incident has drawn widespread condemnation on social media, with Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha calling for action against the content creator.

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Rijiju said on X that Shokeen would face action and that the Delhi and Tripura Police would teach him a “hard lesson”.

“This evil man will be punished. There was a delay in lodging the official complaint, but Delhi Police and Tripura Police will teach him a hard lesson,” the minister said.

Saha has also directed the state's director general of police to coordinate with the Delhi Police over the matter.

Tripura Students Forum Seeks Impartial Probe

The Tripura Students Forum Delhi (TSFD), in a complaint addressed to the Joint Commissioner of Police (SPUNER) on Wednesday, sought an urgent and impartial investigation into the video.

The forum alleged that the footage showed a person from Tripura being subjected to sexual assault, harassment and humiliating treatment by a social media content creator. It identified Shokeen's Instagram account as allegedly linked to the incident and sought verification of the identity and role of the person operating it, as well as others who may have participated in or recorded the incident.

The complaint also alleged that the video contained racially derogatory expressions directed at the individual and a demeaning reference to Tripura, causing anguish among members of the state's community.

The forum urged police to preserve electronic evidence, including the original recording, metadata, account details and upload history. It also sought measures to prevent further harassment or intimidation of the person concerned and called for an FIR wherever warranted by the facts and applicable legal provisions.

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