Pregnant 16-Year-Old Gang-Raped, Gives Birth During Assault On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men in Rajasthan's Dausa district while she was pregnant and went into labour during the assault, giving birth to a baby girl. The newborn was later declared dead at a hospital, while the minor has been admitted for treatment.

According to reports, the accused allegedly abducted the girl in a car at night and took her to a location near the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, where they raped her one after another. After the incident, they allegedly abandoned her near the Collectorate intersection and fled.

The girl subsequently sought help from a person in the area and managed to reach a hospital with the newborn wrapped in clothes. Doctors examined the infant and declared her dead. The minor is currently undergoing treatment.

Minor Allegedly Gang-Raped During Labour

The alleged assault took place while the girl was experiencing labour pains. She reportedly gave birth during the incident and later reached the hospital carrying the newborn.

After the incident, she approached a person for assistance, following which she was taken to the hospital. Medical personnel confirmed the newborn's death and admitted the girl for treatment.

Accused Previously Allegedly Exploited Minor

Preliminary information suggests that one of the accused had allegedly sexually exploited the minor earlier as well. He is accused of having sexual relations with her in February and May, during which she reportedly became pregnant.

These allegations are yet to be established and will be examined as part of the police investigation, including through the victim's statement and other evidence.

After receiving information about the incident, Kolwa police station in-charge Manohar Lal reached the Dausa district hospital. Police are in the process of recording the minor's statement.

Investigators will examine the sequence of events, the alleged involvement of the accused and the circumstances surrounding the assault. Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

Incident Raises Concerns Over Minor's Safety

The alleged gang rape of the 16-year-old and the death of the newborn have raised serious concerns. The victim remains hospitalised, while police are investigating the alleged assault and the circumstances leading to the infant's death.

The investigation will also seek to establish whether the minor was subjected to earlier abuse and determine the role of everyone allegedly involved.

(Inputs by Vishnu Ashirwad)