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English NewsCitiesLPU Students Leave Campus After 10-Day Holiday Amid Row Over Rape Allegations

LPU Students Leave Campus After 10-Day Holiday Amid Row Over Rape Allegations

Some students said the university administration should have taken the allegations of rape more seriously. However, they also said the violence and vandalism reported on the campus were wrong.

Written By : Sachin Kumar |  Updated at : 28 Sep 2026 11:49 AM (IST)

Lovely Professional University (LPU) has announced a 10-day holiday amid the ongoing situation on campus, prompting a large number of students to leave for their homes.

A crowd of students was seen gathered at the university gate as they prepared to leave the campus. Speaking to reporters, some students said the university administration should have taken the allegations of rape more seriously. However, they also said the violence and vandalism reported on the campus were wrong.

Jahnavi, a student staying at Girls' Hostel 3, said she had only heard about an alleged rape through information circulating among students. She said she did not know who the alleged survivor was.

DGP Says Police Used Minimum Force

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, who visited LPU to assess the situation, said the police had used minimum force against the students.

Yadav said the police had taken into account the events witnessed during protests in Delhi and therefore exercised restraint while dealing with the situation at LPU.

The DGP, however, did not respond directly when asked whether there was any conspiracy behind the incidents reported at LPU and Chitkara University. Yadav said the violence at LPU was being investigated and that the incident was also being analysed technically to identify those involved.

He said action would be taken against those found to have participated in the violence.

Published at : 28 Sep 2026 11:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
LPU LPU Violence LPU Live Updates
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