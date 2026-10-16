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English NewsBusiness‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ Rally Today: CP Traders Seek Amit Shah’s Intervention, Tighter Security

‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ Rally Today: CP Traders Seek Amit Shah’s Intervention, Tighter Security

The association said the weeks around the festivals are when many of Connaught Place's retailers do their most important business.

Written By : Sushil Kumar Pandey |  Updated at : 16 Oct 2026 12:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Traders wrote to Home Minister regarding October 16 rally.
  • Worried protests during festive season would severely impact business.
  • Association urged preventive measures and strong security deployment.

With the festive season at its busiest, shopkeepers in Connaught Place are worried about what a large political gathering could do to their business. The New Delhi Traders Association has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, asking for urgent intervention and preventive deployment ahead of the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' rally planned in the area on October 16.

In the letter, signed by association president Atul Bhargava, the traders said repeated protests in the heart of the capital had already been weighing on trade, and that a large gathering at this time of year could deepen the strain.

Festive Season Business Under Strain, Say CP Traders

The association said the weeks around the festivals are when many of Connaught Place's retailers do their most important business. A big mobilisation during this period, it argued, would "dent" their earnings and could cause lasting financial hardship to the thousands of families who depend on the area's commerce.

The traders also claimed that the protests held in Connaught Place over an extended period had created an atmosphere of fear among shopkeepers and made it harder for customers to reach the market. Describing themselves as law-abiding business owners, they said the disruption was choking the economic survival of the area's retail hubs.

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Association Seeks Curbs on Protesters Entering CP

The letter urged the Ministry of Home Affairs to treat the matter with the utmost seriousness. Its main requests, as set out by the association, were:

  • immediate, stringent preventive measures to stop protesters from entering New Delhi's commercial districts
  • strong action by law enforcement against anyone attempting to use public infrastructure against businesses
  • stronger security arrangements as a precaution, given the association's concern that law and order could deteriorate during the rally

The letter referred to those taking part in the protests as "anti-social elements", a description that reflects the association's own view.

Traders Seek Police Deployment at All CP Entry Points

Bhargava has also asked the Delhi Police Commissioner to deploy adequate personnel at all entry points to Connaught Place and to ensure security in the area. The association appealed to the administration to act in advance to maintain law and order so that commercial activity is not disrupted.

Also Read : Petrol Export Duty Up, Diesel Down: Govt Revises Windfall Tax Effective October 16

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Connaught Place shopkeepers concerned about an upcoming rally?

They fear the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' rally on October 16 will disrupt their crucial festive season business. Past protests have already created strain and an atmosphere of fear, impacting trade.

Who did the New Delhi Traders Association appeal to for help?

They wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and also asked the Delhi Police Commissioner for intervention. The association seeks urgent preventive measures, increased security, and maintained law and order.

What specific actions did the traders' association request from authorities?

They asked for immediate measures to prevent protesters from entering commercial areas, strong law enforcement action against those misusing public infrastructure, and increased security deployment at all entry points.

Published at : 16 Oct 2026 12:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diwali Cp AMIT SHAH Delhi Protest Ban Delhi Traders CP Protest CP Protest Ban Lehra Do Tiranga Rally CP Rally
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