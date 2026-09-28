LPU protest: Traffic On NH-44 Restored, Situation Under Control, Say Police

Phagwara: Traffic movement on the National Highway-44 in Punjab's Phagwara, which had been blocked by the students of Lovely Professional University (LPU) for over 15 hours, has been restored, police said on Monday, adding that the situation has been brought under control.

Students of Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Phagwara went on a rampage on the campus on Sunday, vandalising property and blocking a stretch of the New Delhi-Amritsar highway outside their campus over claims that an outsider raped a female student on the university premises.

The traffic movement on the national highway resumed in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, Jalandhar Police Commissioner Satinder Singh said, adding that the situation was peaceful.

A police force remained deployed outside the LPU on Monday morning.

Several students could be seen leaving the campus for their homes after LPU authorities suspended classes for 10 days starting Monday. Midterm examinations have also been postponed until further notice.

The LPU also allowed students to go home during this period, if they wish to do so and after consulting their parents or guardians.

Students who stay back are advised to stay inside their hostels/places of residence and avoid unnecessary movement or involvement in any unrest activities in the interest of their own safety, it said.

Fresh violence erupted on Sunday evening after the protesting students pelted stones at police personnel and attacked their vehicles, leaving several cops injured, officials said.

A heavy force led by ADGP M F Farooqui entered the campus late Sunday night, and a flag march, consisting of senior officers and other personnel, was taken out. Jalandhar Police Commissioner Satinder Singh, DIG (Jalandhar Range) Naveen Singla and Kapurthala SSP Gaurav Toora were among the officers who accompanied the force.

On Sunday evening, police were trying to evict the protesters blocking NH-44 outside the campus since 8 am, when some students threw water bottles at them. They also clashed with police, who resorted to lathi charge, prompting the students to run towards the campus.

However, once inside, the students started to indiscriminately pelt stones at the police, the officials said.

Police on Sunday said a rape case was registered against an unknown person on a complaint by the students, and an SIT has been formed to investigate the matter, even though the university described the claims of the crime taking place on the campus as "rumours".

The violence on LPU campus came a day after students of Chitkara University in Patiala allegedly set a police vehicle afire over unverified claims that two female students had committed suicide on the university premises.

Viral videos on social media also showed the protesters, purportedly students, damaging window panes and flower pots on campus, and setting some objects on fire, with cries of "we want justice" echoing in the background.

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)