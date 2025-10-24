12 Killed, Several Injured As Bus Catches Fire After Hitting Bike In Andhra's Kurnool

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities12 Killed, Several Injured As Bus Catches Fire After Hitting Bike In Andhra's Kurnool

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the Kurnool bus tragedy said government authorities will extend all possible assistance to the affected families.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Oct 2025 08:24 AM (IST)
A private bus travelling from Bengaluru to Hyderabad caught fire after hitting a bike late Thursday night in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh. Twelve people lost their lives and several others sustained injuries in the tragic incident.

According to initial reports, there were about 40 persons in the bus when the bike collided with it and got dragged underneath with its fuel cap open, triggering the blaze. The biker was among the deceased, PTI reported.

TDP MP Byreddy Shabari said: "This bus caught fire in minutes. We could save about 19 people. They have been admitted to the hospital. We couldn't identify the rest of the people because their bodies were completely burnt. We are doing our best." 

Prez Murmu, CM Naidu Express Grief

Expressing grief over the tragedy, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said government authorities will extend all possible assistance to the affected families.

“I am shocked to learn about the devastating bus fire accident near Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool district. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. Government authorities will extend all possible support to the injured and affected families,” Naidu said.

President Droupadi Murmu also wished speedy recovery to the injured as she expressed grief over the incident. "The loss of lives in a tragic bus fire accident in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh is deeply unfortunate. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," she stated on X.

YSR Congress party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed grief on the tragic incident. In a post on X, he wrote: "The news of the tragic bus fire accident near Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool district is deeply distressing. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. I urge the government to ensure all necessary assistance and medical support to the injured and those affected by this unfortunate incident."

Published at : 24 Oct 2025 07:22 AM (IST)
Andhra Pradesh Kurnool
