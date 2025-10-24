The Rajasthan government on Thursday suspended bureaucrat Chhotu Lal Sharma after a video showing him physically assaulting petrol pump staff in Bhilwara went viral across social media platforms.

Sharma, a Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officer posted in Pratapgarh, was seen slapping an employee who had allegedly declined to refuel his vehicle before attending to another customer.

The incident quickly spiraled into controversy as the petrol pump staff filed a police complaint against Sharma. Meanwhile, a woman who identified herself as his wife and was present during the altercation alleged that employees at the station had misbehaved with her, claiming that this provocation led Sharma to lose his temper.

Authorities moved fast after the video spread online, arresting three petrol pump workers, Deepak Mali, Prabhu Lal Kumawat, and Raja Sharma.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 13 of the Rajasthan Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1958, the State Government hereby orders the suspension of Shri Chhotu Lal Sharma, RAS, Assistant Director, Public Services, Administrative Reforms and Coordination Department, Pratapgarh for administrative reasons with immediate effect,” read the official suspension order issued by the Rajasthan government.

The order further specified, “During the period of suspension, Shri Chhotu Lal Sharma, RAS will be posted at the office of the Secretary to Government, Personnel Department, Government Secretariat, Jaipur.”

The suspension has once again cast a spotlight on Sharma’s controversial career, which has been marked by previous suspensions, legal disputes, and domestic controversies.

What Happened At The Petrol Pump

According to reports, the altercation occurred when Sharma drove to the petrol pump with a woman named Deepika Vyas, who described herself as his wife. In her complaint, Vyas alleged that one of the attendants made an inappropriate remark and winked at her, triggering the confrontation.

She further claimed that the worker then ignored their vehicle to refuel another car, leading the officer to intervene. The situation escalated after the petrol pump owner allegedly hurled abuses at the couple, and in the ensuing argument, Sharma slapped one employee, who reportedly retaliated.

Police, however, offered a slightly different version, stating that Sharma objected when a staff member began refuelling another car instead of his. When an employee stepped in to explain, Sharma allegedly struck him, sparking outrage both at the scene and later online, PTI reported.

Videos of the confrontation have since flooded social media, drawing widespread criticism of Sharma’s behaviour and triggering calls for his dismissal. Police have arrested the three employees involved and are gathering additional evidence as both parties accuse each other of assault.

Big Twist In Slapping Incident

In a dramatic turn, it later emerged that the woman introducing herself as “W/O RAS Chhotu Lal Sharma” was not legally married to the suspended officer. Sharma’s lawful wife is Poonam Sharma lives separately with their children after the officer allegedly forced them out of the house.

Poonam, who had previously filed a case against the SDM, continues to struggle financially.