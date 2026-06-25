Kolkata On Orange Alert: Storms, Heavy Rain And Lightning Warning Issued

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Alipore Met issued orange alert for Kolkata, adjacent districts.

Forecasts severe thunderstorms, rain; advises public to stay indoors.

Rescue work suspended, landslide blocked North Bengal's NH-10.

The Alipore Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for thunderstorms and rain in Kolkata and two other districts, as heavy showers began in parts of the city, including Salt Lake and Lake Town.

The warning covers Kolkata, North 24 Parganas and West Midnapore. The weather office has forecast thunderstorms and rain over the next two to three hours, along with gusty winds of 40-50 kmph.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued

The Alipore Meteorological Department has warned of the possibility of severe thunderstorms and said the conditions could pose significant risks.

Meteorologists have advised people to remain indoors during thunderstorms and wait in a safe place. Those caught outside have been asked to take shelter under a roof rather than remain in open areas or stand beneath trees.

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People have also been advised to avoid stagnant water and water bodies.

The weather office said the adverse conditions could continue for another two to three hours and issued additional warnings over lightning.

Taratala Rescue Work Suspended Amid Heavy Rain

Rescue operations at the godown disaster site in Taratala have been suspended because of the weather conditions.

Ten people have already died in the incident. Heavy rain has also reduced visibility in the area, affecting rescue work.

Fresh Landslide Disrupts NH-10 In North Bengal

Severe weather conditions have also affected North Bengal, where a fresh landslide has shut National Highway 10.

Traffic has come to a halt on the Baghpul-Kalimandir stretch. NH-10, a key road connecting Sikkim and Kalimpong, has been completely disrupted following a landslide near Sevak.

A large quantity of soil and stones has fallen onto the road. Clearance work has begun, but authorities said it would take a few more hours for traffic movement to return to normal.

Advisory Against Ferry Travel, Open Areas

The weather department has cautioned people against remaining in open areas or crossing rivers by ferry during thunderstorms.

It noted that deaths caused by lightning have been rising every year. A few days ago, a person died after being struck by lightning on a boat in the middle of a river.

Meteorologists have urged people to take the warnings seriously as thunderstorms and lightning continue to pose risks across the region.

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