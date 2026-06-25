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HomeCitiesVK Pandian's Wife Sujata Rout Karthikeyan Joins BJD; Naveen Patnaik Dismisses Succession Speculation

VK Pandian's Wife Sujata Rout Karthikeyan Joins BJD; Naveen Patnaik Dismisses Succession Speculation

Sujata, the wife of former bureaucrat-turned-politician V.K. Pandian, resigned from the civil services in March 2025 after a 24-year career.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 25 Jun 2026 03:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Former bureaucrat Sujata Rout Karthikeyan formally joined BJD party.
  • Naveen Patnaik welcomed her, asserted he would lead BJD.
  • Sujata pledged sincere work, served 24 years as IAS.
  • Her entry follows husband VK Pandian's recent political exit.

Bhubaneswar, Jun 25 (PTI) Former bureaucrat Sujata Rout Karthikeyan, wife of former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik's close aide VK Pandian, formally joined the BJD on Thursday.

Patnaik announced her induction after a meeting at Sankha Bhawan, the party headquarters here.

"I would like to welcome Sujata Rout to the BJD. She will be joining the party as a simple member. She has been an IAS officer and held several important positions, including her last assignment where she looked after many women of our state," Patnaik said.

"I am sure, as time passes, she will get used to her new position. She will learn to lead people, particularly women," he added.

Amid speculation that Sujata could eventually take over the reins of the party, Patnaik asserted that he would continue to lead the BJD in the next elections.

"I would like to repeat again for the information of the media and all other people that, of course, I will lead the BJD in the next elections. I want to make it very clear," he said.

Sujata, a native of Kendrapara district, said she would work sincerely for the people of the state.

"I have availed opportunities to serve the people of Odisha for 24 years under the leadership of Naveen Patnaik. Today, I got the same opportunity again to serve the people of Odisha under his leadership," she told reporters after joining the party.

"I will work for the people of Odisha with sincerity and dedication, with the blessings of Lord Jagannath, party leaders and millions of BJD workers," she added.

An IAS officer of the 2000 batch, Sujata resigned from the civil services on March 13, 2025. She is widely credited with expanding Mission Shakti, the women's empowerment programme of the previous BJD government.

Her entry into active politics comes after Pandian, a bureaucrat-turned-politician, announced his withdrawal from active politics following the BJD's defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

While Pandian stepped away from politics after the electoral setback, Sujata continued in the bureaucracy before resigning around nine months after the BJP formed the government in Odisha.

Some senior BJD leaders had earlier opposed her entry into the party, as they blamed Pandian for the BJD's poor performance in the 2024 elections. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Sujata Rout Karthikeyan and when did she join the BJD?

Sujata Rout Karthikeyan, a former bureaucrat and wife of VK Pandian, formally joined the BJD on Thursday, June 25. She will be a simple member of the party.

What was Sujata Rout Karthikeyan's previous professional background?

She was an IAS officer from the 2000 batch, credited with expanding Mission Shakti, a women's empowerment program. She resigned from the civil services before joining the BJD.

What is Naveen Patnaik's position on leading the BJD in future elections?

Naveen Patnaik firmly stated that he would continue to lead the BJD in the upcoming elections. He made this assertion to clarify the party's leadership amidst ongoing speculation.

What is the context of Sujata Rout Karthikeyan's entry into active politics?

Her joining follows her husband VK Pandian's withdrawal from politics after the BJD's 2024 electoral defeat. Some senior BJD leaders had initially opposed her entry.

Published at : 25 Jun 2026 02:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJD Naveen Patnaik Odisha News
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