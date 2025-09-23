Kolkata and neighbouring districts were thrown into chaos on Tuesday as torrential overnight rains—the heaviest in four decades—paralysed transport, submerged streets, and forced an early start to Durga Puja holidays. According to news agency PTI, at least ten people lost their lives, nine of them from electrocution caused by submerged live wires.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 251.4 mm of rainfall in less than 24 hours, marking the sixth-highest single-day rainfall in 137 years and the heaviest since 1986. Between 3 am and 4 am, Kolkata received a maximum hourly rainfall of 98 mm, though IMD clarified this did not qualify as a cloudburst, defined as rainfall exceeding 100 mm in an hour over a 20–30 sq km area.

CM Mamata Banerjee Flags Utility Negligence

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee described the downpour as unprecedented, attributing the fatalities to lapses by the private power utility CESC and poor dredging at the Farakka Barrage.

Speaking during a virtual address, she said: “I have never seen rain like this. In all, ten people have died, out of which nine deaths were caused by electrocution from unattended live cables. Eight people died in Kolkata and two others in adjoining areas of Shashan in North 24 Parganas and Amtala in South 24 Parganas. It is so unfortunate.”

Banerjee also posted on X, “I express my deepest condolences to the families who lost their kin on account of negligence of the CESC. There can be no compensation for death and no alternative to life. Yet, we will ensure employment for one member of each of the victim families. I have asked the CESC to offer compensation as well. These families deserve this compensation besides our heartfelt empathy.”

She further held the Damodar Valley Corporation partly responsible, stating that the release of large volumes of water from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, coupled with the heavy rainfall, worsened the flooding.

Kolkata Sees Turmoil As Metro, Train, And Air Travel Come To Standstill

The relentless downpour turned arterial roads into rivers, bringing Metro, train, and air travel to a standstill. Residents in south Kolkata, including Garia and Jodhpur Park, found knee-to-waist-deep water flooding homes and shops. Commuters struggled through filthy waters, while vehicles floated or broke down mid-journey.

According to PTI, office-goer Rupa Chatterjee described her ordeal: “I had to walk nearly three kilometres in waist-deep water from Lake Gardens to Rashbehari Avenue. I don’t know how I will get back home.”

Mayor and Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim acknowledged that most parts of the city were waterlogged despite continuous pumping. Key roads like EM Bypass, AJC Bose Road, and Central Avenue became nearly impassable, while Metro services remained suspended between Shahid Khudiram and Maidan stations. Eastern Railway and NSC Bose International Airport also faced major disruptions, with flights cancelled or delayed.

‘Tragic Reality Of Mamata’s Promise To Make Kolkata Like London’: BJP Attacks TMC Govt

The BJP’s West Bengal IT cell chief and central observer, Amit Malviya, accused the state government of “criminal negligence” for failing to act on IMD warnings issued a month ago. Malviya said in a post on X: “The Alipore MET department issued a warning a month ago about incessant rainfall during Puja. One month! Their response? Absolute, deafening silence. No plans. No preparation. They just sat back and let the waters rise. This isn’t just a governance failure; it’s a deliberate betrayal of every single person in this city.”

He also criticised illegal pond-filling, unauthorised constructions, and poor drainage upgrades as contributing factors, adding, “The dreams of thousands of small traders have been washed away, with CRORES in goods lost forever. This is the tragic reality of Mamata’s promise to make Kolkata like London — a hollowed-out, flooded shell where citizens pay the ultimate price for corruption. This is a man-made deluge of epic proportions.”

On the political criticism, West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja told news agency ANI, “There is waterlogging in some parts of Kolkata and some people have lost their lives as well. Kolkata Municipal Corporation is doing its work. CM Mamata Banerjee is taking all possible steps to overcome this situation. BJP is just opposing the state government on social media. When there was waterlogging in Delhi and Gurugram, there was no action from the BJP. Today, they are speaking a lot about the situation in Kolkata. We condemn politicisation of such an issue…”

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee confirmed a 24-hour control room had been opened at the state secretariat to oversee relief and rescue operations, stating, “I am not going to inaugurate any Durga Puja pandal today. I will only join a few inaugurations in the districts virtually. We all have to remain cautious for the next few days.”