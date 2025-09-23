Kolkata’s Barisha Club has unveiled one of this year’s most thought-provoking Durga Puja pandals, titled "Shunyo Prithibi" or "Empty World." The pandal, designed by artist Manas Das, delves deep into the fading legacy of Bengal's once-vibrant circus culture. This year's Durga Puja pandal reflects a poignant tale of performers who brought joy to audiences while silently enduring their own struggles.

The theme transforms the pandal into a symbolic circus tent, where the neglected backstage becomes a mirror of hidden battles and unspoken grief. Drawing parallels with Raj Kapoor’s iconic film "Mera Naam Joker," the pandal reveals how clowns made the world laugh even as their own hearts bled.

Tribute To Circus Legends And Performers

The concept pays homage to pioneering circus figures of Bengal and the countless performers, especially jokers, whose profession is vanishing as circuses shut down across the country. This Duga Puja 2025 pandal of Kolkata captures the irony of painted smiles masking pain, highlighting the impermanence of fame and the invisibility of those who once lit up the ring.

By choosing this moving theme, Barisha Club brings to light a slice of cultural history that is rapidly fading, reminding visitors of both the fragility and resilience of human life.

UNESCO Heritage Festival, Artistic Innovation

Durga Puja in Kolkata has been recognised as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. This vibrant and grand festival has become globally renowned for its artistry and social storytelling. With Shunyo Prithibi, Barisha Club once again proves why the city’s pandals are not just religious spaces but also cultural canvases, merging art, history, devotion, and philosophy into an unforgettable experience.