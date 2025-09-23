Explained: Why One Night Of Rain Left Kolkata Flooded As 7 Dead, Over 30 Flights Cancelled

Kolkata was left paralysed after a deluge overnight flooded major parts of the city, killed at least seven people and threw transport into chaos. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the city recorded 247.4 mm of rain between 8.30 am Monday and 8.30 am Tuesday, most of it concentrated in the early hours.

Why Kolkata Was Inundated After Just One Night of Rainfall

This single-day figure overshot the 178.6 mm Kolkata had received between September 1 and 22, which was already 16 per cent below normal, NDTV reported. Effectively, more rain fell in a few hours than in three weeks, leaving the “City of Joy” submerged just days before Durga Puja.

The IMD attributed the extreme rainfall to a low-pressure system over the northeast Bay of Bengal affecting coastal parts of Gangetic West Bengal, including Kolkata, Hooghly and Howrah. The weather office has cautioned that the system is likely to persist for another 24 hours.

Figures from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation cited by NDTV show some of the worst-hit areas: Ballygunge (295 mm), Gariahat (262 mm), Jadavpur (258 mm), Alipore (240 mm) and Mukundapur (280 mm). In south Kolkata, Garia Kamdahari recorded 332 mm in hours, followed by Jodhpur Park (285 mm) and Kalighat (280 mm).

IMD data highlighted the scale: Kolkata received 2,663 per cent more rainfall than its long-term average in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning. Howrah registered 1,006 per cent more rain than normal, while North 24 Parganas logged 857 per cent above average.

The IMD has also warned of further heavy rainfall in Purba and Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, Jhargram and Bankura till Wednesday, with a fresh low-pressure system likely to develop over the Bay of Bengal around September 25.

Kolkata Brought to Its Knees

PTI reported that torrential rain paralysed life in Kolkata on Tuesday, with large swathes submerged, arterial roads cut off, and Metro and train services crippled. Traffic crawled on EM Bypass, AJC Bose Road and Central Avenue, while Park Circus, Gariahat, Behala and College Street saw waist-deep water.

Metro officials said services were suspended between Shahid Khudiram and Maidan stations, while truncated services operated on the Dakshineswar–Maidan stretch. Eastern Railway confirmed suspensions in the Sealdah south section due to waterlogged tracks, with skeletal movement in the north and main sections.

Mayor and Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim told news agency PTI, “So far, we have received information of four deaths due to electrocution in different places in the city,” though later tallies placed the figure at seven. Warning of further challenges, he added, “We fear that the high tide which is around 1.30 pm today may not help in our efforts to drain out the excessive water. It would be around 10 pm when the situation could be expected to improve.”

Over 30 Flights Cancelled, 31 Others Delayed At Kolkata Airport

Heavy rain also forced the cancellation of at least 30 flights and delaying several more, airport officials confirmed, as per PTI.

At Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, operations were hit hard as aircraft remained grounded amid poor visibility and continuous downpour. “At least 30 flights have been cancelled so far, and 31 others have been delayed,” an airport official said, attributing the disruptions to safety concerns triggered by incessant rainfall.

Mamata Banerjee Slams CESC, Calls Rain ‘Unprecedented’

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee described the cloudburst as historic. Speaking to a Bengali news channel, she said, “I have never seen rain like this. I feel so bad for the people who have lost their lives in the cloudburst. I heard 7–8 people have died due to electrocution by open or unattended wires. It is so unfortunate… Their families must all be given jobs by the CESC. I am saying this clearly. We will also do whatever is possible to help.”

Squarely blaming the power utility, she said, “Electricity is supplied by CESC, not us. It is their duty to ensure people do not suffer because of this. They will do business here, but not modernise here? They should send people to the field and fix this.”

She also postponed all Puja inaugurations in Kolkata to supervise relief measures, while inaugurations in unaffected districts would go ahead virtually, news agency IANS reported.

On the political fallout, West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja told news agency ANI, “There is waterlogging in some parts of Kolkata and some people have lost their lives as well. Kolkata Municipal Corporation is doing its work. CM Mamata Banerjee is taking all possible steps to overcome this situation. BJP is just opposing the state government on social media. When there was waterlogging in Delhi and Gurugram, there was no action from the BJP. Today, they are speaking a lot about the situation in Kolkata. We condemn politicisation of such an issue…”