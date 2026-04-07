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A major financial controversy has surfaced around The Wisdom Tree School in Greater Noida West, after the Income Tax Department’s Benami Prohibition Unit issued a notice under Section 24(1) over its Rs 125 crore building. The action follows an investigation into alleged use of unaccounted money in the construction of the school. Authorities began probing the case after receiving an anonymous complaint nearly six months ago. While the school management has said it will respond legally by April 30, the development has raised concerns among parents over students’ future.

Benami Property Probe

The Income Tax Department’s Kanpur-based Benami Prohibition Unit has issued a notice regarding the school’s building, estimated to be worth around Rs 125 crore. The action stems from allegations that large amounts of unaccounted cash were used in the construction of the project.

Investigators examined documents, bank transactions and statements of individuals linked to the project. As the probe progressed, officials reportedly uncovered inconsistencies that raised questions over the transparency of funding sources and ownership patterns.

Alleged Use of Bogus Firms

According to sources, the investigation revealed that funds were routed through three alleged shell companies instead of direct investment. It is claimed that cash collected from various businessmen and associates was shown as loans or investments through these entities, in an attempt to legitimise unaccounted money.

Statements from several individuals have reportedly supported claims of cash investments, helping investigators piece together the financial trail. Authorities are now examining the wider network linked to these transactions.

Builder Under Scanner

The school building was constructed by Satnam Builders, which is now under scrutiny. The builder, along with family members and business associates, is said to have formed a company named ‘The Wisdom Tree School Foundation’ to manage the project and channel investments.

Investigators have flagged a possible conflict of interest, as the builder himself was a director in the company. Officials are now probing whether similar financial patterns exist in other projects linked to the builder.

School Operations Continue

Despite the ongoing investigation, the school remains operational, with classes continuing as usual. District Inspector of Schools Rajesh Kumar Singh said there is currently no disruption to academic activities. He added that if any action affects operations in future, efforts will be made to shift students to other schools to safeguard their education.

Parents Express Concern

The developments have caused anxiety among parents, who fear potential disruption to their children’s studies. Several parents said they are uncertain about the future if stricter action is taken against the institution.

Meanwhile, school manager Virendra Kaushik said the notice was addressed to a former trust chairman and not the current management. He maintained that the legal team will respond to the notice by April 30 and asserted that the school has been functioning smoothly since 2017.