Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesThe Wisdom Tree School In Noida Gets IT Notice; Management Says Legal Team To Respond By April 30

The Wisdom Tree School In Noida Gets IT Notice; Management Says Legal Team To Respond By April 30

IT notice over Rs 125 crore school in Greater Noida West triggers probe into alleged benami funds, while classes continue and parents worry over future

By : Ravindra Jayant | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 08:46 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A major financial controversy has surfaced around The Wisdom Tree School in Greater Noida West, after the Income Tax Department’s Benami Prohibition Unit issued a notice under Section 24(1) over its Rs 125 crore building. The action follows an investigation into alleged use of unaccounted money in the construction of the school. Authorities began probing the case after receiving an anonymous complaint nearly six months ago. While the school management has said it will respond legally by April 30, the development has raised concerns among parents over students’ future.

Benami Property Probe

The Income Tax Department’s Kanpur-based Benami Prohibition Unit has issued a notice regarding the school’s building, estimated to be worth around Rs 125 crore. The action stems from allegations that large amounts of unaccounted cash were used in the construction of the project.

Investigators examined documents, bank transactions and statements of individuals linked to the project. As the probe progressed, officials reportedly uncovered inconsistencies that raised questions over the transparency of funding sources and ownership patterns.

Alleged Use of Bogus Firms

According to sources, the investigation revealed that funds were routed through three alleged shell companies instead of direct investment. It is claimed that cash collected from various businessmen and associates was shown as loans or investments through these entities, in an attempt to legitimise unaccounted money.

Statements from several individuals have reportedly supported claims of cash investments, helping investigators piece together the financial trail. Authorities are now examining the wider network linked to these transactions.

Builder Under Scanner

The school building was constructed by Satnam Builders, which is now under scrutiny. The builder, along with family members and business associates, is said to have formed a company named ‘The Wisdom Tree School Foundation’ to manage the project and channel investments.

Investigators have flagged a possible conflict of interest, as the builder himself was a director in the company. Officials are now probing whether similar financial patterns exist in other projects linked to the builder.

School Operations Continue

Despite the ongoing investigation, the school remains operational, with classes continuing as usual. District Inspector of Schools Rajesh Kumar Singh said there is currently no disruption to academic activities. He added that if any action affects operations in future, efforts will be made to shift students to other schools to safeguard their education.

Parents Express Concern

The developments have caused anxiety among parents, who fear potential disruption to their children’s studies. Several parents said they are uncertain about the future if stricter action is taken against the institution.

Meanwhile, school manager Virendra Kaushik said the notice was addressed to a former trust chairman and not the current management. He maintained that the legal team will respond to the notice by April 30 and asserted that the school has been functioning smoothly since 2017.

Related Video

Middle East Inferno: Iran Strikes US, Israel; Tehran Explosions Amid Supreme Leader Mystery

Also read
Published at : 07 Apr 2026 08:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Greater Noida UP News Greater Noida News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
The Wisdom Tree School In Noida Gets IT Notice; Management Says Legal Team To Respond By April 30
The Wisdom Tree School In Noida Gets IT Notice; Management Says Legal Team To Respond By April 30
Cities
Hyderabad Airport Scare: Aerobridge Panel Falls On Air India Express Passenger, Injures Flyer
Hyderabad Airport Scare: Aerobridge Panel Falls On Air India Express Passenger, Injures Flyer
Cities
Chhattisgarh CM Presents ‘Bastar 2.0’ Vision, Focus On Tourism, Start-Ups And Infrastructure
Chhattisgarh CM Presents ‘Bastar 2.0’ Vision, Focus On Tourism, Start-Ups And Infrastructure
Cities
Goa Car Crash: Businessman’s Son Held After Speeding Mini Cooper Kills 23-Year-Old Hotel Employee
Goa Car Crash: Businessman’s Son Held After Speeding Mini Cooper Kills 23-Year-Old Hotel Employee
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East Inferno: Iran Strikes US, Israel; Tehran Explosions Amid Supreme Leader Mystery
Death Night Countdown: Trump Trapped in War Labyrinth as Iran-US-Israel Strikes Intensify
Breaking: Iran Faces Intense US-Israel Strikes; Fuel Surcharges Hit Air Travel Worldwide
WAR SURGE: Blasts Rock Tehran and Qom as Mystery Deepens Around Mojtaba Khamenei Status
BIG BREAKING: Assam Police Grills Pawan Khera Over Passport Claims on Himanta Sarma’s Wife
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr. R. Balasubramaniam
Dr. R. Balasubramaniam
OPINION | Inside Mission Karmayogi: The Reform Redefining India’s Civil Services After Five Years
Opinion
Embed widget