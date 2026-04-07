Chhattisgarh CM Presents ‘Bastar 2.0’ Vision, Focus On Tourism, Start-Ups And Infrastructure

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday presented an ambitious “Bastar 2.0” development blueprint to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, outlining a comprehensive roadmap to transform the region through tourism, start-ups, infrastructure and innovation.

The meeting marked a significant step in shaping Bastar’s next phase of growth, with the Chief Minister crediting the Prime Minister’s leadership for the restoration of peace following the decline of Naxalism in the region.

Vision for Holistic Growth and Transformation

Sai’s blueprint lays out an integrated strategy to accelerate economic development while improving quality of life. The plan focuses on strengthening connectivity, boosting entrepreneurship and unlocking Bastar’s tourism potential.

He also invited the Prime Minister to visit Chhattisgarh after the monsoon, noting that the proposed trip could see the launch and foundation laying of several major projects, signalling a new phase of regional transformation.

Infrastructure Push and Social Development

Emphasising improved connectivity, the Chief Minister highlighted plans to expand road networks, complete pending works under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana by 2027, and construct 228 new roads and 267 bridges. Proposals for 61 additional projects have also been submitted for central assistance.

The blueprint includes efforts to achieve universal electrification, upgrade 45 ‘Pota Cabin’ schools into permanent structures, and strengthen healthcare through expanded Primary Health Centres and transit hostels for doctors.

Boost to Agriculture, Jobs and Start-ups

In the agriculture sector, two irrigation projects on the Indravati River at Deurgaon and Matnar are expected to cover nearly 31,840 hectares, enhancing productivity and farmers’ incomes.

The government has also outlined a three-year plan to double household incomes, aiming to raise monthly earnings of nearly 85 per cent of families from Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000 by 2029.

A dedicated Startup Policy under the ‘Anjor Vision 2047’ and ‘Viksit Bharat@2047’ initiatives seeks to nurture 5,000 start-ups by 2030, fostering innovation and creating new economic opportunities.

Tourism, Skill Development and Inclusive Growth

Tourism development is a key pillar of the Bastar 2.0 vision, with plans to enhance infrastructure at Chitrakote and Tirathgarh waterfalls and Kanger Valley National Park. Adventure attractions such as a canopy walk and glass bridge are also in the pipeline.

Cultural initiatives like the ‘Bastar Olympics’ and ‘Bastar Pandum’ aim to promote the region’s identity, while skill development programmes have already trained over 100,000 youths, with around 40,000 employed.

Expanding Outreach and Last-Mile Delivery

The ‘Niyad Nellanar 2.0’ scheme is being expanded to cover more districts, ensuring wider access to development benefits. Meanwhile, the ‘Bastar Munne’ initiative will organise camps in every Gram Panchayat to deliver government services, resolve grievances and issue essential documents on the spot.

Key projects proposed for launch during the Prime Minister’s anticipated visit include the Raoghat–Jagdalpur railway line, expansion of Jagdalpur Airport, a super-specialty hospital, a medical college in Dantewada, and the development of ‘Education Cities’.

Sai expressed confidence that, with continued central support, Bastar is poised to enter a new era of peace, opportunity and sustained growth.