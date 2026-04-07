Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 Squad: Top 5 Highest Earning Players

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MI Top Paid Players: Mumbai Indians (MI) are the joint-most successful IPL team, having won five titles so far. They boast a solid core of experienced Indian cricketers, who are, naturally, among their top earning stars. The franchise had a positive start to this season, beating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to win their first opener since 2012, but then went on to lose against Delhi Capitals (DC). Their clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) has been delayed due to rain, and as we wait for the action to commence, let's take a look at MI's top 5 highest paid players in IPL 2026.

IPL 2026: MI Top 5 Highest Paid Players

5) Trent Boult

New Zealand fast-bowler Trent Boult has a Rs 12.50 crore contract with the Mumbai Indians. He was a key figure in the franchise's last IPL-winning season, and still contributes immensely with his lethal deliveries.

4) Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma, the longest-serving and most succesful captain in MI's history is up next. He is being paid Rs 16.30 crore this season per his contract.

Despite his age and retirement from T20Is, he remains a undisputed in the side's top-order. He enjoyed a fantastic start to the season, smashing 78 off 38 deliveries in a massive 200+ run-chase against KKR.

3) Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has a Rs 16.35 crore contract with him. India's T20 captain has spent several seasons with the franchise, even winning a title, and is their third highest-paid player this year.

He was handed the captaincy in the absence of Hardik Pandya against DC, and while Mumbai would lose that match, Surya impressed with a knock of 51 off 36 deliveries.

2) Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya, current captain of the Mumbai Indians, also has a Rs 16.35 crore contract in IPL 2026. Apart from his leadership, he contributes significantly with both, the bat and ball, and has been a key figure for the franchise for many years now.

1) Jasprit Bumrah

MI's highest-paid star is none other than Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, whose match-turning spells and ability to control the innings make him indispensable.

He is currently on a Rs 18 crore contract with the franchise.