‘Marry Women To…’: Kerala CPM Leader Under Fire For Sexist Remark At Victory Event

A member of Kerala’s ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist), Sayed Ali Majeed, courted controversy after making misogynistic remarks during a public event in Malappuram district celebrating his 47-vote victory in last week’s municipal election. Addressing a gathering of Left workers, including women, Majeed targeted the Indian Union Muslim League for fielding women candidates, accusing the party of “using women to win votes.” His remarks were met with applause from sections of the audience.

Regressive, Sexist Remarks Slammed Majeed went on to make derogatory comments about women, including those associated with his own party, stating that women should not be 'displayed' for electoral gain and making remarks linking marriage to domestic roles and childbearing. The comments have since drawn criticism for reinforcing regressive and sexist stereotypes.

The controversy comes at a politically sensitive time for the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), which suffered setbacks in the municipal corporation elections ahead of next year’s Assembly polls. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) won control of four of the six municipal corporations, retaining Kannur and flipping Kochi and Kollam from the LDF.

NDA Secures 50 Seats In 101-Member Body In another development, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won control of Thiruvananthapuram, a traditional Left stronghold and the Lok Sabha constituency of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. In the outgoing 100-member corporation, the CPI(M) held 51 seats. In the newly expanded 101-member body, the NDA secured 50 seats, the LDF 29, the UDF 19, with two seats won by Independents.

The results are being viewed as a warning sign for the ruling Left coalition ahead of the state elections next year.