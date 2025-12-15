Messi Mumbai Event: Fans Boo Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff During GOAT India Tour

Lionel Messi’s much-hyped G.O.A.T India Tour 2025 captivated fans across the country over the weekend, but his Mumbai stop witnessed unexpected tension as sections of the crowd voiced their displeasure during a star-studded meet-and-greet at the Wankhede Stadium. While the Argentine football icon remained calm throughout, frustration among fans spilled over, with Bollywood celebrities becoming the target of boos.

Celebrities Arrive, Fans Grow Restless

After stops in Kolkata and Hyderabad, Messi arrived in Mumbai on Sunday for a special interaction with fans. As is typical of high-profile Mumbai events, several film personalities were present, including Kareena Kapoor Khan with her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, and Geeta Basra.

However, as celebrity interactions stretched on, many fans reportedly felt that they were losing precious time meant for Messi. According to videos circulating on social media, this impatience soon turned into audible booing when Bollywood actors were brought onto the stage.

Tiger Shroff and Ajay Devgn Booed on Stage

Tiger Shroff was among the first to face the crowd’s reaction. Introduced as a youth icon associated with Project Mahadeva—a football development initiative aimed at nurturing young talent across Maharashtra—Tiger was invited on stage during a felicitation ceremony led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. At this point, a section of the audience began booing, disrupting the proceedings.

Announcer - Please welcome youth icon Tiger Shroff



Crowd - BOOOOOOOO!!!



Surprisingly, even Ajay Devgn was booed



The crowd had purely come to see Messi and Indian legends like Tendulkar and Chhetri pic.twitter.com/ApsbqSWfY2 — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) December 14, 2025

The reaction continued when Ajay Devgn was called up next. The actor was being honoured for his film Maidaan, which highlights Indian football history and chronicles the life of legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Despite the significance of the recognition, the crowd’s impatience remained evident.

After watching the events in Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.



It was clear that while Messi met many celebrities, he seemed to ignore most of them. but when he met Sachin Tendulkar, the respect was unmistakable.



A true GOAT recognizing another GOAT 🐐pic.twitter.com/QVJVstLkFQ — GillTheWill (@GillTheWill77) December 14, 2025

Sharing a clip from the event, one user wrote on X, “Announcer – Please welcome youth icon Tiger Shroff. Crowd – BOOOOOOOO!!! Surprisingly, even Ajay Devgn was booed. The crowd had purely come to see Messi and Indian legends like Tendulkar and Chhetri.”

Messi Stays Composed as Mood Shifts

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also encountered a similar response while addressing the audience. The atmosphere settled briefly when he invoked ‘Ganpati Bappa’, prompting chants of ‘Morya’ from the crowd. Throughout the episode, Messi maintained a composed and professional demeanor, smiling and waiting patiently on stage.

The energy inside the stadium lifted significantly when cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar joined Messi for a special interaction, drawing loud cheers from fans. Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri also received enthusiastic chants, a moment that many described as deeply deserved.

Star Kids Meet Their Hero

Despite the unrest, several celebrities shared personal moments from the event. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has often spoken about her sons’ admiration for Messi, attended the event with Taimur and Jeh. She shared pictures ahead of the meet-and-greet, writing, “Got dressed up to take the boys to meet their hero ⚽️ Thank you to my @hsbc_in family for making it happen 🤎.”

Famous Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor with Messi, Suárez and De Paul. pic.twitter.com/CrmkEs8eNv — Messi Fanatic (@MessiFanatic_) December 14, 2025

Shahid Kapoor was also present with his daughter Misha Kapoor. Messi is scheduled to travel to New Delhi next for the final leg of his India tour.