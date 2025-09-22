Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesKerala Seeks Cooperation From Centre, Faces Neglect & Hostility As If Singled Out For Bias: CM Vijayan

Kerala Seeks Cooperation From Centre, Faces Neglect & Hostility As If Singled Out For Bias: CM Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated Vikasana Sadas, accusing the Centre of hostility and neglect towards the state while highlighting development milestones.

By : ANI | Updated at : 22 Sep 2025 04:37 PM (IST)

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 22 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday alleged that the State faces neglect and even hostility when it seeks cooperation from the Centre.

"Unfortunately, when Kerala seeks cooperation from the Centre, we face neglect and even hostility, as if singled out for bias," Vijayan said, after inaugurating the state-level launch of Vikasana Sadas here, a platform to present development achievements of the state government and local bodies and to gather suggestions for future development.

"Yet, we continue to demand what rightfully belongs to our people. Ours is a federal country, and Kerala will persist in putting forth its needs before the Union Government," he said

The Chief Minister highlighted "remarkable" progress in the State, including Kerala achieving the lowest infant mortality rate, even lower than in the United States.

"Remarkable changes are already visible--ten years ago, few believed our national highways would be a reality, but by March 2026, almost the entire stretch will be complete. Waterways from Kovalam to Bekal are progressing, with a major stretch set to finish by this December. Kerala has also achieved the lowest infant mortality rate, even lower than in the United States," he said.

"These are milestones, but not the final goal. We must move further ahead, with people's continued support. Democracy means people are the true masters. By presenting a full progress report, we are ensuring that when we make promises, we also show the people how we have kept them. This is something unique, not just in India, but across the world," he added.

The Chief Minister said that Kerala is taking new strides forward. Across Kerala, people are witnessing diverse developmental achievements, he said.

"Through Vikasana Sadassu, we are bringing these gains to the people, while also gathering suggestions for future growth. Every local body will showcase the progress made so far and chart the possibilities ahead. This is people's planning in its true sense, development shaped not only by government funding but also through active public participation," he said.

"So far, Kerala has been able to complete many projects by going beyond government allocations, thanks to people's involvement. We expect constructive opinions and recommendations to emerge from these sessions, which will help us strengthen grassroots-level planning. For the first time, an entire Cabinet is going directly among the people to listen, making this the first instance in Kerala where development is being designed collectively at every level," he added.

The Chief Minister said that every region's growth is the state's growth, and the state's growth is part of the nation's and the world's progress.

"Development belongs to all, and everyone must play their part. Discussions should be open-minded, without political prejudices, because development is not about party lines; it is about the future of our land," he said.

"Kerala's local self-governments play a crucial role, and the state government has extended full support to them without any discrimination. No section has ever been able to claim that projects were blocked due to political differences. This is the foundation of democracy," he added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 22 Sep 2025 04:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala News Kerala CM Central Government Kerala Pinarayi VIjayan MODI GOVT
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Markets Witness Heavy Selling Across IT Stocks, Sensex Crashes Nearly 500 Points
Markets Witness Heavy Selling Across IT Stocks, Sensex Crashes Nearly 500 Points
India
'Very Unfortunate': SC On Pilot's Fuel Cut-Off Mention In Ahmedabad Air India Crash Report
'Very Unfortunate': SC On Pilot's Fuel Cut-Off Mention In Ahmedabad Air India Crash Report
Cities
PM Modi Launches Rs 5,125.37 Cr Projects In Arunachal Pradesh, Slams Congress For 'Ignoring' Northeast
PM Modi Launches Rs 5,125.37 Cr Projects In Arunachal, Slams Congress For 'Ignoring' Northeast
Business
Maggi, Coffee, Ghee, Butter: Essentials Get Cheaper From Today As GST 2.0 Begins
Navratri Boost: Maggi, Coffee, Ghee And More Daily Essentials Now Cost Less Under GST 2.0
Advertisement

Videos

Viral Accidents, Political Clashes, and Heroic Acts Capture India’s Attention Nationwide
PM Modi Launches ₹3,700 Crore Projects in Arunachal and Tripura, Slams Congress for Neglect
PM Modi In Arunachal Pradesh: Double Engine Sarkar Driving Unprecedented North-East Growth
Violence Erupts During “I Love Muhammad” Procession In Kashipur, Ali Khan; Police Force Deployed
New GST Rates Take Effect Today; Reality Check Reveals Many Shops Still Charging Old Prices
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget