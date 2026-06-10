Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 10 (PTI) A BJP councillor facing preventive detention under the KAAPA was arrested following dramatic scenes in the state capital, with police resorting to firing in the air to disperse a crowd and prevent further violence, officials said on Wednesday.

Sugathan, BJP councillor of the Vazhottukonam ward under the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, was taken into custody late on Tuesday night from his residence after the Kerala High Court denied him anticipatory bail in an alleged assault case linked to a temple festival.

According to police, a team reached his house to execute a Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) detention order when a group of people surrounded the officers and attempted to obstruct the arrest.

Amid the ensuing confrontation, the police had to fire into the air to disperse the crowd and ensure their own safety, following which Sugathan was overpowered and taken into custody, police said.

Authorities later recorded his arrest, conducted a medical examination and shifted him to jail.

Police said Sugathan, who is accused in multiple criminal cases, had earlier been directed by a court to appear before the police but failed to do so.

A fresh case was registered against Sugathan and four others in connection with the Tuesday night incident for allegedly assaulting and obstructing public servants in the discharge of their duties.

According to the new FIR, Sugathan allegedly pushed and attempted to assault the Vattiyoorkavu police inspector and a sub-inspector who were part of the arrest team.

It said the other accused joined the attack, causing injuries to police personnel and hindering the execution of the detention order.

Vattiyoorkavu Circle Inspector Vipin and Sub-Inspector Abhijith were injured in the clash.

However, Sugathan's family denied the allegations and accused the police of using excessive force.

Speaking to reporters, Sugathan's wife, Aswathy, alleged that police entered their house without any women personnel, assaulted her and intimidated their children.

Aswathy also alleged that police attempted to take her into custody and that their eight-year-old child was pushed during the commotion.

She maintained that Sugathan was not absconding and was under medical treatment for chickenpox at the time of the arrest.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and Thiruvananthapuram Mayor V V Rajesh on Wednesday strongly condemned the manner in which police arrested BJP councillor Sugathan, alleging that the action was excessive and aimed at creating unrest.

Rajesh told media that police personnel fired warning shots into the air during the operation and alleged that a firearm was pointed at the councillor's 14-year-old son. He also accused the police of "assaulting" Sugathan's wife, Ashwathi.

"Was there any situation in Vattiyoorkkavu or Thiruvananthapuram that warranted firing shots to arrest a councillor?" Rajesh asked.

Rejecting the police claim that Sugathan is a KAAPA accused, the Mayor challenged authorities to produce documentary evidence to substantiate the allegation.

"Nobody becomes a KAAPA accused merely because the police say so. Let them prove it with documents," he said.

Rajesh levelled serious allegations against Vattiyoorkkavu Circle Inspector Vipin, accusing him of "misconduct".

He further alleged that the CI, who was on compulsory leave, had been brought back to duty following the intervention of a former LDF MLA.

He asserted that the BJP would extend full legal and political support to the arrested councillor. The Mayor also said he would visit the councillor's family and that legal action would be initiated against the police over the incident.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

